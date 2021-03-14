UrduPoint.com
UAEU Announces Six Research Projects In Cooperation With Chinese Academy Of Sciences

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has announced ‎the funding of six joint research projects between researchers ‎from the UAEU and researchers from the Chinese academy of ‎Sciences.

This research cooperation comes within the UAEU ‎endeavor to strengthen international partnerships and activate the ‎Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on February 4, 2021‎‏.‏ Prof.

Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research, ‎confirmed that the signing of the MoU with the Chinese Academy of Sciences comes in ‎line with the university’s strategy that seeks to create distinct ‎and strong relations with various higher education institutions ‎from inside and outside the country.

This cooperation will ‎enhance the commitment of both parties to enrich the quality of ‎academic research through distinguished contributions. He ‎added, "Investing in academic research and international ‎partnerships with major research institutions and universities is ‎fundamental to achieve the sustainability of research production ‎and enhance the university's international position, especially, ‎the funded research projects are related to water resources, ‎mobility, environment and wildlife, camel milk products, ‎energy, big data, and health."‎ He pointed out that the UAEU is funding two research projects ‎with Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, the Chinese ‎Academy of Sciences for a period of three years, the first ‎entitled "Smart Farm: All-In-One Bioinspired Leaves for Water ‎and Energy Harvesting", and the second entitled "Predictive ‎Modelling of Road Deterioration Networks".

‎ Prof.

Ahmed Murad added that a research project between the ‎university and the Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry ‎entitled "Detection and determination of carbamate pesticides ‎and related metabolites in camel milk products of UAE" has also ‎been funded, and the duration of the project is four years.

‎Meanwhile, a research project with the Institute of Zoology, the ‎Chinese Academy of Sciences was funded, which is entitled ‎‎"Population genomic approach to guide the conservation of ‎commercially important fish in the Arabian Gulf and beyond", ‎and the duration of the project is four years.

He also said that a ‎research project was funded with the Dalian Institute of ‎Chemical Physics that is entitled "Toward high efficiency and ‎large-scale production of flexible perovskite solar cells" and the ‎duration of the project is four years.

In addition to a research ‎project on "Real-time adaptive brachytherapy treatment planning ‎system based on multi-modality image guidance for cervical ‎cancer " and the duration is two years."

