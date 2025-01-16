UAEU announces successful launch of 'Al Ain Sat-1' satellite

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has announced the successful launch of its first satellite, "Al Ain Sat-1," developed by the Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society (GRSS), affiliated with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

The satellite was launched aboard the Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, and the centre's ground station successfully received the satellite's first signal.

On this occasion, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAEU, said that the launch of the satellite marks a historic achievement for the university. He described it as the culmination of tireless efforts by a team of researchers and experts in collaboration with leading international scientific institutions.

He emphasised that this remarkable success is a milestone in the university's journey toward leadership in scientific research and space sciences, reflecting the vision of the UAE's wise leadership to strengthen the nation's role in space exploration and develop advanced technological solutions.

He added, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the task force behind this success and wish them continued progress in completing the mission and achieving its objectives.

With its innovative design and advanced technical capabilities, "Al Ain Sat-1" will significantly enhance our capacity for remote sensing and provide precise data to support sustainable development initiatives across various sectors of the nation," Nusseibeh stated.

The National Space Science and Technology Center plays a pivotal role in strengthening space initiatives and bridging the gap between academia and the technologies used in the space industry.

This commitment is reflected in the "Al AinSat-1" programme, a joint effort between the centre and the Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society (GRSS) of the IEEE. The satellite is designed as a 3U CubeSat, measuring 10 cm x 10 cm x 30 cm, with a mass of 3.7 kg and operating in a low Earth orbit.

The project aims to empower student teams from various local and international universities to work on developing small satellites and then exchange experiences and knowledge among them. This project is part of a series of initiatives by the centre to create an inspiring environment for students and researchers to develop their skills and expertise in space.