UAEU, Asian Universities Alliance foster research collaboration

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has organised a virtual symposium on research collaboration with the Asian Universities Alliance (AUA), titled "UAEU -AUA Research AUA Symposium", from 9th-10th November 2021.

The symposium intended to promote research collaboration in line with the UAEU strategy to develop relationships that enhance the university's research collaboration and provide a creative academic environment.

The seminar focused on stimulating effective scientific discussions among researchers and identifying new scientific challenges for future projects based on the university's strategic directions and UAE 10 principles for the next fifty years.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said that the symposium represents an extension of the university efforts in presenting the results of the funded research projects, during which the results of 19 ongoing projects of the faculty members from the two universities will be reviewed and discussed.

The symposium was attended by faculty and researchers from Asian universities such as the National University of Singapore, the University of Malaya in Malaysia, the University of Indonesia, Tsinghua University in China, and Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan.

During the seminar, research outputs were presented in various fields of national strategic priority including energy, water and information technology, in addition to education, medicine and health sciences, which would support the UAE centennial plan.

Dr. Murad affirmed that the virtual symposium will provide important recommendations that contribute to the development of research collaboration in areas of common interest between researchers and scientists from the UAEU and the Asian Universities Alliance, which in turn will enhance the university's leading role and help achieve qualitative leaps in international rankings.