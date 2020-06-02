UrduPoint.com
UAEU Celebrates Graduation Of 40th Batch Of Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAEU celebrates graduation of 40th batch of undergraduate, postgraduate students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) UAE University, UAEU, today celebrated the graduation of the 40th cohort of undergraduate and postgraduate students in Al Ain, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, delivered a speech to the 2,294 graduates via video conferencing congratulating them on their success.

"Every year, I am keen to be with graduates at the headquarters of our national university, to honour them and personally salute them. However, the circumstances are different this year, and I am not able to be personally present. I assure you that I know the students of UAEU and their potential, and I know some of its graduates who now hold senior and prominent positions in the country’s ministries and authorities," he said.

"My sons and daughters, you are shaping the future, and what we are going through now is temporary.

Be optimistic, the future will be better and your country is great and will be greater day after day. We have not and will not stop, as the UAE is great due to the graduates who are building the nation. I wish you luck and success," he added.

Saeed Ghobbash, UAEU President, also delivered a remote speech congratulating the graduates and urging them to contemplate the experience of their country, appreciate the support of its leadership, and remember their parents and teachers who provided them with moral support to achieve their goals.

He expressed pride and gratitude for the wise political leadership of the country for all their continuous support to the university.

Addressing the graduates, he said, ''Today you are more powerful than you can imagine. Today, you embrace life with hope, energy and good vision in facing a new stage in your life. The country is proud that among its pioneers is this group of graduates.''

