UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th June 2021

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) will hold a virtual graduation ceremony for the 41st batch of its students on 8th June 2021, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The virtual ceremony will also be attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior government officials.

As part of its efforts to keep the graduation ceremony an annual tradition despite COVID-19 complications, the university has made special arrangements to celebrate the students' graduation remotely, which will include a tech-enabled studio to film the ceremony and stream it live on www.uaeuvirtualgraduation.net at 11:00.

The 41st batch of graduates comprises 2725 students, including 346 postgraduates, and 62 graduates from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.