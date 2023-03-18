UrduPoint.com

UAEU Celebrates Graduation Of 42nd Batch On Monday

March 18, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) AL AIN, 18th March, 2023 (WAM) – Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE University (UAEU) will celebrate on Monday, 20th March 2023, the graduation of the 42nd batch of its students, in the Great Hall of the Crescent Building on the UAEU campus in Al Ain.

A number of sheikhs, ministers, ambassadors, senior officials and parents of graduates will attend the ceremony.

During the ceremony, the first group of 621 male and female students who obtained an “excellent” degree from undergraduate and postgraduate programs (Master’s and PhD) will be honoured. A second group will be graduated on Tuesday, 21st March, bringing the number of graduates of the 42nd batch to 2,584.

The 42nd batch takes the UAEU's total graduates to 77,165 since its establishment.

