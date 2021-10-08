UAEU celebrates World Space Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) This week, the United Arab Emirates University celebrates World Space Week, the annual event designated by the United Nations in 1999 to mark the contribution of science and technology to improvements in human life.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, University Chancellor and Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, used the occasion to praise the UAE leadership for announcing an Emirati mission to explore Venus, the solar system’s asteroid belt and achieve the first Arab vehicle landing.

He said, "This unprecedented initiative will be a historic achievement, adding a jewel to the UAE’s pioneering crown."

He described this initiative as an expression of the great confidence placed in the UAEU by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

"I am grateful to them for their recognition of the university’s scientific expertise and research capacity and our ability to conduct experiments and tests necessary to this pioneering national project. I thank them for their faith in the nation’s capability to push the boundaries of space science and to use advanced technology to innovate and explore new horizons. They hold a deep belief in the UAE’s potential to enhance its global competitiveness and achieve its aspirations in the space sector," he stated.

The theme of the 2021 celebration is "Women in Space". Dr. Reem Fares, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics of the College of Science, said that Emirati women have leading positions in the country, and in the forefront is the Mother of the Nation, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Dr. Fares said the UAEU was proud that its alumnus Noura Al Matrooshi is one of the first Emirati astronauts. She said, "This highlights the university’s objective to foster students’ capability in scientific research by providing an innovative educational experience of the highest international standards. This year we have coordinated with the UAE Space Agency to organise our celebrations, which will be run by the College of Science, the National Centre for Space Science and Technology, and student clubs."

Dr. Reem noted the UAE leadership had chosen the university to participate in the mission to explore Venus and the solar system’s asteroids. "It demonstrates the integrity of the university’s objectives to provide an excellent education in pure and applied science and research and to empower all its students to achieve distinction in their studies. The university aligns its work to the nation’s strategic vision for the next fifty years."