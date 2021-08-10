UAEU Centre for Public ‎Policy and Leadership conducts research study on UAE food industry

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:45 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) The UAE University Centre for Public Policy and Leadership researchers are working on a research study on "Sustainable Innovations in the UAE Food Industry".
This study aims to investigate the internal environmental factors such as physical assets, financial and external resources, government support and market dynamics that affect sustainable agricultural innovations and their impact on the success of food industry companies. This study is supervised by a research team headed by Prof. Aydin Basarir, from the College of Food and Agriculture, with Prof. Mumin Dayan, from the College of business and Economics, in addition to Prof. Anthony Di Benedetto, from Temple University in the United States of America. The research team is expected to complete this study by the end of December of 2021. Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said that the UAEU Centre for Public Policy and Leadership contributes to achieving the university’s strategies through research and development and building scientific capabilities and technical skills to qualify a generation of researchers to support the development process in the country in the field of public policy.
The centre's research fields are various, as the centre focuses on research areas with national strategic priorities, such as food security. He pointed out that research is one of the important priorities and basic indicators of the centre. It works through scientific cooperation with researchers and university professors to build and develop scientific knowledge by conducting academic research that contributes to building knowledge and providing solutions to the local and academic community that enhances the centre’s mission and vision.
The UAE University provides research capabilities for researchers in the centre to achieve the desired goals that contribute to establishing and disseminating knowledge, he added.