UAEU Centre For Public ‎Policy And Leadership Conducts Research Study On UAE Food Industry

Tue 10th August 2021

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) The UAE University Centre for Public Policy and Leadership ‎researchers are working on a research study on ‎‎"Sustainable Innovations in the UAE Food ‎Industry".

This study aims to investigate the ‎internal environmental factors such as physical ‎assets, financial and external resources, government ‎support and market dynamics that affect sustainable ‎agricultural innovations and their impact on the ‎success of food industry companies. ‎ This study is supervised by a research team headed ‎by Prof. Aydin Basarir, from the College of Food and ‎Agriculture, with Prof. Mumin Dayan, from the ‎College of business and Economics, in addition to ‎Prof. Anthony Di Benedetto, from Temple University ‎in the United States of America. The research team ‎is expected to complete this study by the end of ‎December of 2021‎‏.‏ Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for ‎Research, said that the UAEU Centre for Public ‎Policy and Leadership contributes to achieving the ‎university’s strategies through research and ‎development and building scientific capabilities and ‎technical skills to qualify a generation of ‎researchers to support the development process in ‎the country in the field of public policy.

The centre's ‎research fields are various, as the centre focuses on ‎research areas with national strategic priorities, ‎such as food security‏.‏ He pointed out that research is one of the important ‎priorities and basic indicators of the centre. It works ‎through scientific cooperation with researchers and ‎university professors to build and ‎develop scientific knowledge by conducting ‎academic research that contributes to building ‎knowledge and providing solutions to the local and ‎academic community that enhances the centre’s ‎mission and vision.

The UAE ‎University provides research capabilities for ‎researchers in the centre to achieve the desired ‎goals that contribute to establishing and ‎disseminating knowledge‏, he added.

