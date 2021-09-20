UAEU Chancellor celebrates researchers’ international distinction in scientific publication

Al AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Researchers at the United Arab Emirates University met today with Zaki Nusseibeh, University Chancellor and Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE.

The occasion marked the researchers’ success in publishing the outcomes of their research in academic journals that are recognised as amongst the 25% best in the world by the global database of scientific research, ‘SCOPUS’, which is managed by the international multimedia publishing and data analytics giant Elsevier.

The research outcomes published 2018 – 2021 by the university’s researchers covered fields including science, mathematics, chemical and petroleum engineering, medicine and health sciences, pharmacology, food and agriculture, and economics.

He congratulated the researchers for their scientific achievements, noting that these make a substantial contribution to building the international reputation of the university and global recognition of its identity as the ‘University of the Future’. He said, "I look forward to more of these achievements in the future. Research outcomes that meet the international standards and significance required for publication in SCOPUS top 25% journals align with both the aspirations and expectations of the UAE leadership. They progress the UAE’s advance towards global excellence in research and innovation.'' Professor Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Scientific Research, explained that the university provides a research infrastructure that enables researchers to pursue programs of research with outcomes valued by prestigious international journals. The infrastructure comprises physical facilities, such as the latest in laboratory technology and equipment, funding, and policy incentives.

He said, "Ceremonies such as this today provide further motivation to all researchers, encouraging the entire community to work towards excellence in their research endeavours and distinction in their publications.

At the ceremony, he recognised the achievements made by these researchers in the period 2018 – 2021.

Professor Qassem Al-Mudall, Department of Mathematics in the College of Science, has published 87 papers in the fields of computational flued dynamics, fractional differential equations and numerical analysis.

Professor Fikri Abu Zeidan, Department of Surgery in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, has published 85 papers in the area of Critical Care.

Dr Shirish Ujah, Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, published 66 papers about the development of drugs from natural products and in the field of neurodegenerative and cardiovascular disease.

Dr Muhammad Nour Al-Tarawneh, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, College of Engineering, published 41 papers.

Professor Sajid Maqsood, Department of Nutrition, College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, published 32 papers in the areas of bioactive molecules in camel milk and dates and their functional and nutritional properties, green chemistry, and the sequencing, bioactive properties and extraction of food compounds and proteins.

Dr. Abdul Karim Khan, Associate Professor in the Department of Leadership and Organizational Agility, College of business and Economics, published 41 papers in the fields of organizational justice, and the promotion of public service and leadership.