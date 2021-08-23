UrduPoint.com

UAEU Chancellor Congratulates UAEU's CETL On Receiving Blackboard Catalyst Award

Mon 23rd August 2021

UAEU Chancellor congratulates UAEU&#039;s CETL on receiving Blackboard Catalyst Award

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021)  Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) met this week with Professor Hasan Selim, Director of the university’s Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL), to celebrate CETL’s success in receiving the 2021 Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change.

The award honours those who have developed and implemented high-impact educational strategies through the innovative use of Blackboard solutions.

Professor Ghaleb Al Hadrami, Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Mohammed Hassan, Acting Provost and Professor Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research were also present to offer congratulations.

Nusseibeh commended CETL’s achievement, noting that it represents the dedication of Professor Selim and his team to delivering outstanding educational experiences and effective practices that will become a reference for institutions across the globe.

He said, "The UAEU continues to invest in the latest educational technologies to ensure that faculty are best supported to succeed in their mission to provide students with an optimal learning experience. Our longstanding efforts in this regard served to our advantage at the onset of the pandemic because the university had the immediate capacity to transform the educational experience online.

We are grateful for the sustained pioneering efforts of Professor Selim and his team because they prepare us for continued innovative advances into the future."

"UAEU is the nation’s oldest university with over 71,000 alumni and is continuously focused on the future-readiness of our graduates. It is an innovative, socially-conscious university that places the student at the heart of what we do. Its mission is to ensure that each graduate has the skills, attitudes, knowledge, and spirit of entrepreneurship required for positions of leadership in social, economic, and cultural development, nationally and globally. Our faculty are distinguished scholars and academic leaders in the comprehensive range of disciplines offered by our nine academic colleges and 10 specialist centres of advanced research. Their active research programmes ensure undergraduate and postgraduate curricula address the latest developments in their fields and involve doctoral students in cutting edge-techniques and international research collaborations."

