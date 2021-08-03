UAEU Chancellor Meets One Of Newest Fellows Of 'International Positive Psychology Association'

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), has met with Noof M. Aljneibi to celebrate her award of fellowship to the "International Positive Psychology Association".

The International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA) is a professional organisation founded in 2007 to promote the science of positive psychology and to encourage, facilitate, and disseminate research findings in the field. It aims to promote the science of positive psychology and its research-based applications and to share the findings of positive psychology with the broadest possible audience.

Aljenbi is a graduate of the College of Information Technology at UAEU and holds a Masters in Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, USA. She currently serves as the Director of the Emirates Research Centre for Happiness Research (ECHR) based at UAEU, which is the first research centre in the region devoted to the subject of wellbeing and the advance of evidence-based practice in the field.

IPPA Fellowships are conferred to members of the association who have made the most significant contributions to the scientific or practical advance of the field of positive psychology within their area of specialisation and the development of the International Positive Psychology Association.

Nusseibeh congratulated Aljenbi, noting that her work as Director of the ECHR had been effective in establishing the domain as "an area of professional practice that had shown its importance during the COVID-19 pandemic".

"It was essential that there was a source of evidence-based practice and professional activity in the domain of happiness and wellbeing when these two essential facets of human experience were challenged to such a great degree as a consequence of the coronavirus. We celebrate the landmark work of the ECHR led by Aljenbi, and support and anticipate her future achievements and successes," he added.

The meeting was also attended by Professor Mohammed Hasan Ali, UAEU’s Acting Provost.