UrduPoint.com

UAEU Chancellor Meets One Of Newest Fellows Of 'International Positive Psychology Association'

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAEU Chancellor meets one of newest Fellows of &#039;International Positive Psychology Association&#039;

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021)  Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), has met with Noof M. Aljneibi to celebrate her award of fellowship to the "International Positive Psychology Association".

The International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA) is a professional organisation founded in 2007 to promote the science of positive psychology and to encourage, facilitate, and disseminate research findings in the field. It aims to promote the science of positive psychology and its research-based applications and to share the findings of positive psychology with the broadest possible audience.

Aljenbi is a graduate of the College of Information Technology at UAEU and holds a Masters in Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, USA. She currently serves as the Director of the Emirates Research Centre for Happiness Research (ECHR) based at UAEU, which is the first research centre in the region devoted to the subject of wellbeing and the advance of evidence-based practice in the field.

IPPA Fellowships are conferred to members of the association who have made the most significant contributions to the scientific or practical advance of the field of positive psychology within their area of specialisation and the development of the International Positive Psychology Association.

Nusseibeh congratulated Aljenbi, noting that her work as Director of the ECHR had been effective in establishing the domain as "an area of professional practice that had shown its importance during the COVID-19 pandemic".

"It was essential that there was a source of evidence-based practice and professional activity in the domain of happiness and wellbeing when these two essential facets of human experience were challenged to such a great degree as a consequence of the coronavirus. We celebrate the landmark work of the ECHR led by Aljenbi, and support and anticipate her future achievements and successes," he added.

The meeting was also attended by Professor Mohammed Hasan Ali, UAEU’s Acting Provost.

Related Topics

USA Technology UAE United Arab Emirates Hasan Ali From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCB’s Chief Medical ..

Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCB’s Chief Medical Officer

22 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing frui ..

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing fruits for Dubai

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

3 hours ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.