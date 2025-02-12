UAEU conducts research studies to develop green thermal insulators from palm waste

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Recent research at the UAE University (UAEU) has focused on producing green thermal insulators and high-value products by using palm waste to create sustainable, biodegradable, and eco-friendly alternatives.

Led by Professor Basim Abu-Jdayil, Chair of the Chemical & Petroleum Engineering Department at the College of Engineering, the research team employed a well-established scientific approach. Palm waste was used to enhance biopolymers for producing biodegradable thermal insulators. The resulting compounds were tested to achieve optimal product properties.

Professor Abu-Jdayil explained that an innovative green technology was applied to treat the palm waste materials, using aerogel technology to produce insulators.

This technology improves thermal insulation, reducing density and thermal diffusion while enhancing sound insulation properties. The research demonstrates both environmental and economic benefits, as palm waste is biodegradable, offering a viable solution for waste management.

The ongoing studies, conducted in collaboration with local and international educational institutions, highlight the UAEU’s role in advancing sustainability and addressing key challenges such as electricity consumption, carbon emissions, and waste management.

Professor Abu-Jdayil also noted that the research aligns with three of the UAE’s sustainable development goals, focusing on the production of clean energy at affordable prices and the development of sustainable cities and communities.