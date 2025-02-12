Open Menu

UAEU Conducts Research Studies To Develop Green Thermal Insulators From Palm Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:15 PM

UAEU conducts research studies to develop green thermal insulators from palm waste

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Recent research at the UAE University (UAEU) has focused on producing green thermal insulators and high-value products by using palm waste to create sustainable, biodegradable, and eco-friendly alternatives.

Led by Professor Basim Abu-Jdayil, Chair of the Chemical & Petroleum Engineering Department at the College of Engineering, the research team employed a well-established scientific approach. Palm waste was used to enhance biopolymers for producing biodegradable thermal insulators. The resulting compounds were tested to achieve optimal product properties.

Professor Abu-Jdayil explained that an innovative green technology was applied to treat the palm waste materials, using aerogel technology to produce insulators.

This technology improves thermal insulation, reducing density and thermal diffusion while enhancing sound insulation properties. The research demonstrates both environmental and economic benefits, as palm waste is biodegradable, offering a viable solution for waste management.

The ongoing studies, conducted in collaboration with local and international educational institutions, highlight the UAEU’s role in advancing sustainability and addressing key challenges such as electricity consumption, carbon emissions, and waste management.

Professor Abu-Jdayil also noted that the research aligns with three of the UAE’s sustainable development goals, focusing on the production of clean energy at affordable prices and the development of sustainable cities and communities.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity UAE

Recent Stories

UAEU conducts research studies to develop green th ..

UAEU conducts research studies to develop green thermal insulators from palm was ..

6 seconds ago
 Arab League calls for collective efforts to preser ..

Arab League calls for collective efforts to preserve radio

14 minutes ago
 WGS: Sri Lanka President calls for new system of g ..

WGS: Sri Lanka President calls for new system of governance to address today’s ..

14 minutes ago
 International Tax Forum explores innovative mechan ..

International Tax Forum explores innovative mechanisms to deal with global tax c ..

15 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group wins landmark management contract f ..

AD Ports Group wins landmark management contract for new Al Madouneh Customs Cen ..

15 minutes ago
 Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sover ..

Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sovereign data centres to revolutio ..

29 minutes ago
BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX ..

BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative fo ..

Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative force for fostering creative inn ..

29 minutes ago
 DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in usi ..

DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in using AI to reshape future of ene ..

30 minutes ago
 SEDD, TBHF collaborate to enhance social responsib ..

SEDD, TBHF collaborate to enhance social responsibility

30 minutes ago
 Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejec ..

Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejected by Palestinians, Arab stat ..

44 minutes ago
 Google CEO highlights AI role, quantum breakthroug ..

Google CEO highlights AI role, quantum breakthroughs in shaping future

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East