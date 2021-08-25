UAEU Council holds first meeting of Academic Year 2021-2022

ALAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) The Council of the United Arab Emirates University met today, Chaired by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, to discuss strategic performance by reference to its key performance indicators (KPIs).

The chancellor introduced the meeting by informing the council that the Fall Semester for Academic Year 2021-2022 has started and that all necessary protocols are in place to ensure a safe return to the campus for students.

In keeping with its fiduciary responsibilities, the council reviewed the strategic performance of the university by reference to its KPIs. The KPIs are aligned to the UAE’s national growth strategies.

Specific focus was given to the student success KPIs, which include on-time graduation rates and student employment rates. The council recognised the fact that the university’s reputation and ranking relate to its success in graduating students who have the knowledge and skills that make them ready for work in the modern economy. The council encouraged the university’s leadership to continue its efforts to advance for the benefit of its students and graduates.

The council approved a Chancellor’s Fellowship scheme, created to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.

The council further noted the financial performance of the university in relation to its approved 2021 budget.