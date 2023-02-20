UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

ALAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) The library Deanship at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), as part of the Innovation Month 2023, has conducted a panel discussion on the challenges and prospects of the educational system development programmes, which made a quantum leap in the field of education and scientific research.

The event was attended by more than 150 students from various colleges, academic departments and disciplines, and a number of deans of colleges and chairs of academic departments.

The participants addressed the education programmes and curricula-related topics, keeping pace with modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and scientific research.

The speakers discussed the challenges of the education system and the prospects of developing teaching and learning technologies, programmes and curricula.

The university prioritises developing scientific research projects through its various scientific centres, which include a group of researchers, experts and academics from faculty members and graduate students.

The participants also highlighted the importance of developing artificial intelligence programmes, which are at the forefront of the UAE priorities and strategies, for their positive results on the development plans and programs in all fields.

They also reiterated that the Innovation Month activities enhanced creativity and innovation among various societal groups, departments and institutions, particularly educational institutions.