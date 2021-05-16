UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation prospects with Germany

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), met virtually on Sunday with Ernst Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to the UAE, to discuss the prospects for scientific, academic and cultural cooperation.

During the meeting, they discussed means for bolstering bilateral relations in the academic, educational and cultural fields between their countries in the near future.

Nusseibeh stressed the need to work to strengthen UAE-German relations, especially in higher and cultural education, and scientific and research fields.

The UAE Chancellor expressed appreciation for Germany's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai by showcasing their culture, innovations and scientific achievements.

Stressing his country's keenness to advance bilateral relations, Fischer described the two countries' cultural, political and economic relations as solid and strategic, pointing out that the next period will see further collaboration between the UAE and Germany across culture, art and education.

He highlighted the UAE's advanced education system and the great opportunities which artists, scholars, researchers and students from both sides have to meet, collaborate and exchange experiences.

Fischer also explained that their countries view culture and education, along with economic and political cooperation, as a top priority, especially that Emiratis and Germans have a civilised and advanced worldview.

The meeting attendees included Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor of UAEU; Prof. Ahmed Murad, Acting Associate Provost for Research, UAEU; Prof. Ayesha Salem Al Dhaheri, Associate Provost for Students’ Affairs, UAEU; Dr. Ateeq Jakka Al Mansoori; Prof. Mohammed Hassan, Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs & Provost, UAEU; and Prof. Nihel Chabrak, CEO of the UAEU Science and Innovation Park and Executive Director of the UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and a number of academics.