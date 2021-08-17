UrduPoint.com

UAEU Expo 2020 Launched AUA Future Of Learning Accelerator Bootcamp

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAEU Expo 2020 launched AUA Future of Learning Accelerator Bootcamp

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) As the country’s flagship institution participating at Expo 2020 Dubai, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has launched the AUA Future of Learning Accelerator Bootcamp in partnership with the Asian Universities Alliance (AUA) and the Future of Work Lab.

The AUA Future of Learning Accelerator Bootcamp is a significant part of the Institute of the Future (IoF) Initiative, previously known as 100 Million stars, one of the central programmes of UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020. The Bootcamp, that started on 1st August 2021, will run for five weeks and aims to enable the youth across the Arab World, Africa, and South Asia Region (AWASAR) into continuous learners in the Future of Work.

During the launching ceremony, Professor Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, said, "I am very grateful to our partners at the 'Asian Universities Alliance' and the 'Future of Work Lab' for their inestimable contribution to support UAEU goal in setting the Institute of the Future to make our students as continuous learners and continuously employable through the Future of Learning Acceleration milestones and coaching sessions."

The Bootcamp received over 200 applications from various universities, 60 of which are from 10 different AUA Member Universities across the AWASAR and many regions of Asia, and 16 participants are selected from the UAE University.

Dr. Zhang Chuanjie, Asian Universities Alliance Secretary, said, "We support various initiatives that promote student mobility, research collaboration, and better administration of higher education.

There have been several long and short term AUA programmes that were sponsored or hosted by UAEU. I believe that this AUA Future of Learning Accelerator Bootcamp will be another important step in addressing local and global challenges, as participants will re-imagine the future of education and develop initiatives that will help students to be life-long learners and continuously employable."

With the social innovation and action learning experience, the selected group of students, education leaders, tech professionals, policymakers, researchers, and high school students will work together to re-imagine the future of learning in the AWASAR region. The five solutions developed during the Future of Learning Accelerator will be unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022 during the IoF Summit.

Dr. Nihel Chabrak, CEO of the Science and Innovation Park and Executive Director of UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020, commented, "The rationale of the Institute of the Future (IoF) is to find an innovative way to tackling the unemployment challenge with a specific focus on equipping students with the skills of the future - making their transition towards existing (and future) employment opportunities seamless, while contributing to spread a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation focused on positive impacts. Today, you are being part of a significant milestone and a memorable journey that will transform education and learning of the future."

Related Topics

Africa World Education UAE Student Dubai Alliance United Arab Emirates March August 2020 From Asia Million Arab Employment

Recent Stories

Police Service Center inaugurated in Swan Garden

Police Service Center inaugurated in Swan Garden

8 minutes ago
 First innings lead gives Vehari CCA title

First innings lead gives Vehari CCA title

12 minutes ago
 vivo Remains Top 5 Globally in Q2 2021, IDC Worldw ..

Vivo Remains Top 5 Globally in Q2 2021, IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tra ..

18 minutes ago
 ICC announces schedule for Men's T20I World Cup

ICC announces schedule for Men's T20I World Cup

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan ..

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.