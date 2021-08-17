UAEU Expo 2020 launched AUA Future of Learning Accelerator Bootcamp

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) As the country’s flagship institution participating at Expo 2020 Dubai, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has launched the AUA Future of Learning Accelerator Bootcamp in partnership with the Asian Universities Alliance (AUA) and the Future of Work Lab.

The AUA Future of Learning Accelerator Bootcamp is a significant part of the Institute of the Future (IoF) Initiative, previously known as 100 Million stars, one of the central programmes of UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020. The Bootcamp, that started on 1st August 2021, will run for five weeks and aims to enable the youth across the Arab World, Africa, and South Asia Region (AWASAR) into continuous learners in the Future of Work.

During the launching ceremony, Professor Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, said, "I am very grateful to our partners at the 'Asian Universities Alliance' and the 'Future of Work Lab' for their inestimable contribution to support UAEU goal in setting the Institute of the Future to make our students as continuous learners and continuously employable through the Future of Learning Acceleration milestones and coaching sessions."

The Bootcamp received over 200 applications from various universities, 60 of which are from 10 different AUA Member Universities across the AWASAR and many regions of Asia, and 16 participants are selected from the UAE University.

Dr. Zhang Chuanjie, Asian Universities Alliance Secretary, said, "We support various initiatives that promote student mobility, research collaboration, and better administration of higher education.

There have been several long and short term AUA programmes that were sponsored or hosted by UAEU. I believe that this AUA Future of Learning Accelerator Bootcamp will be another important step in addressing local and global challenges, as participants will re-imagine the future of education and develop initiatives that will help students to be life-long learners and continuously employable."

With the social innovation and action learning experience, the selected group of students, education leaders, tech professionals, policymakers, researchers, and high school students will work together to re-imagine the future of learning in the AWASAR region. The five solutions developed during the Future of Learning Accelerator will be unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022 during the IoF Summit.

Dr. Nihel Chabrak, CEO of the Science and Innovation Park and Executive Director of UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020, commented, "The rationale of the Institute of the Future (IoF) is to find an innovative way to tackling the unemployment challenge with a specific focus on equipping students with the skills of the future - making their transition towards existing (and future) employment opportunities seamless, while contributing to spread a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation focused on positive impacts. Today, you are being part of a significant milestone and a memorable journey that will transform education and learning of the future."