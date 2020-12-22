UrduPoint.com
UAEU Female Students Invent Device To Track Patients Remotely

Tue 22nd December 2020

UAEU female students invent device to track patients remotely

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) A group of female students at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) College of Engineering has created an innovative device for tracking patients remotely. The device can help them reduce the time they spend at clinics and health centres, saving their effort and time, especially for children, the elderly, and People of Determination.

This innovation came as a result of a graduation project undertaken by female students Mariam Hassan Ali Al Ali, Shamma Ahmed Salim Al Mazrouei, Amira Saeed Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Waad Saeed Salim Al Mazrouei, and Doha Tawfiq Jamil Kulaib.

For their part, the students said, "We were able to design an antenna transmitter made of jeans and linen that can be easily worn. It is one of the smallest wireless devices that are used for remote monitoring health cases that require constant monitoring.

"

The aim of manufacturing this device is to support People of Determination, the elderly, and children with medical conditions that need constant visits to health centres, since recurring visits can be risky to them, especially with the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A variety of wearable sensors has been designed to monitor patients' vital signs, such as temperature, moisture levels, or body movement. Health monitoring systems allow patients to leave the hospital, while their doctors can monitor their health condition from afar.

The students added, "During our work, we have made sure to make the antenna flexible, lightweight, affordable, and harmless to the human body."

