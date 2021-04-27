UAEU holds first meeting under chairmanship of Zaki Nusseibeh

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The Council of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has held its first meeting, under the leadership of its Chairman, Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the University Chancellor.

The meeting commenced by Nusseibeh offering his thanks and appreciation to the former chancellor of the university, Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, for his efforts in advancing the organisation structure and process of the university, ready to deliver its academic purposes.

Nusseibeh also expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Council members and noted that they had all left a valuable legacy that the new council will build upon.

Welcoming the new members of the council, he said, "I am honoured and pleased to meet you today in exceptional circumstances, and I express my deep gratitude on behalf of the United Arab Emirates University. I thank you for joining us in the UAEU Council to support us in achieving the ambitious goals we set for the development of the university."

The new members of the university council are, Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, Minister of State for food and Water Security; Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; Tariq Abdul Qadir bin Hindi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Government Media Office; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Budget Affairs at the Ministry of Finance; Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Bannai, CEO/Managing Director, EDGE Group; Tayba Abdul Rahim Al Hashemi/ CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas; The Rt. Hon. Lord Ajay Kakkar, Chair of UCL Partners and Professor of Surgery, University College London; Dr. Mohammed Ali Al Sheryani and Amna Al Shamri Al Ajmi, Senior Analyst for Planning and Employee Engagement and youth representative.

The council appointed Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security as Vice Chair of the Council, and established the membership of the standing committees, The Audit and Risk Committee and the Academic Affairs Committee.

Membership of the Audit and Risk Committee includes Tariq Bin Hindi, as Chair, Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Amna Al Shammari and Henry Stover.

Membership of the Academic Affairs and Student Affairs Committee includes Abdulla Al-Karam, as Chair, Professor Baron Peter Piot, and Dr. Elizabeth Simons. Lord Ajay Kakkar will join the Committee in the next academic year.

At the first meeting, the council addressed the university’s leadership and standing within the region and internationally, concerning its strategic plan. The council received a report on the university’s achievements in the academic year 2020-2021 which detailed the academic performance indicators, research performance indicators, and the university’s national and international rankings according to the Times Higher Education.

The council noted the initiatives going forward that should enable the university to develop advanced academic programmes that meet the needs of the labour market, and activities that will strengthen the university’s identity as "The University of the Future".

The UAEU is the nation’s flagship, research-intensive university. It was established in 1976 by decree of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It has nearly 13,000 undergraduate students from the UAE and internationally. It provides a comprehensive range of high standard and accredited undergraduate and graduate programmes, which are delivered by its nine colleges: business and Economics, education, Engineering, Food and Agriculture, Humanities and Social Sciences, Information Technology, Law, Medicine and Health Sciences, and Science.