UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) awarded Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the "Emirati Day for Education" Award in its first edition.

This award recognises his role in developing the education sector, empowering youth, and his exceptional efforts in supporting education in the UAE.

The recognition ceremony was held in the presence of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAEU, along with senior officials, experts, and students, and in line with the announcement of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring February 26th as Emirati Day for Education. The day celebrates the importance of education and its vital role in the development and growth of the UAE, as well as in shaping future generations. It also marks the moment in 1982 when the late Founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow leaders witnessed the graduation of the first batch of teachers from the UAEU.

The event agenda included a panel discussion titled “Envisioning the Future of Education in the UAE”, featuring Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of the UAEU, and Dr. Ali Al Ahbabi, Director of the UAEU Centre for Public Policy and Leadership, moderated by Mohammed Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office.

The session addressed strategic visions on developing the education system and the importance of enhancing creativity and critical thinking among future generations.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan said, “My presence with you today evokes cherished memories and reinforces many meanings for me, the first of these meanings is that we meet tonight in a monument of civilisation, whose foundations were laid by the Founding Father of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with the power of determination and will, to achieve an ambition that guides the sons and daughters of the UAE on the path of knowledge and light, and to enable them to create a dignified life on this precious land, as well as to embody his strong conviction that sciences and knowledge are one of the foundations of a sound life and the cornerstone of the development of society.”

He added, “I stand before you today, recalling the fragrant memory of the founder of the country and the founder of this university. I remember the strong and continuous support he provided to the university. He always told us that the university is a leading institution in the country, playing a fundamental role in shaping the present and future of the nation. He emphasised that his keen interest in the university was an expression of his complete dedication to developing the talents of the sons and daughters of the UAE, enabling them to seize their opportunities and achieve their ambitions in making a positive and active contribution to all aspects of life in society.

"I would like to take this occasion to proudly and honourably remember this pivotal role of the founding father, the founder of the country, and the initiator of the nation's renaissance. Because of his efforts, this university was established, developed with his support, and grew and flourished with his care and guidance. I invite you tonight to always remember the vision of the founding leader and to exert every effort to ensure that the UAEU, in all its plans, performance, and activities, faithfully and sincerely reflects that insightful vision and the strong will, continuous giving, and dedication to the development of the citizen and the advancement of the nation that he possessed.

Regarding the second meaning, Sheikh Nahyan said, “It pertains to the blessed journey towards achieving the goal of the founding father, which continues on the right path under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His Highness is keen to ensure that this mother university is worthy of bearing the name of the country, both in word and deed, with confidence and merit. On this occasion, I express my deep gratitude to His Highness for his support and backing of the university. I specifically recall his generous initiative in establishing this magnificent university campus, with its modern buildings and facilities. His Highness always reminds us that quality education is the true tool for launching towards a bright future, where the UAE will indeed be an active and important element in global development achievements in all fields.”

As for the third meaning, he confirmed that it relates to the Emirati Education for Education, which came under the gracious directives of His Highness the President of the UAE. “His wise and enlightened leadership always installs in us feelings of pride and honour that we live in a country that works with determination and resolve to prepare all its sons and daughters for a rich and productive life, enhancing their capabilities for good and effective citizenship. They are equipped with useful knowledge and skills, committed to high moral values and principles, always proud of their country, leaders, and identity, and contributing to the country’s tremendous achievements in all fields.

"On the occasion of the Emirati Day for Education, I express my profound gratitude, utmost respect, and deep appreciation to His Highness, the President of the UAE. We value His Highness's great interest in education and strive with diligence and commitment according to his continuous directives to prepare the sons and daughters of the country to be leaders and pioneers, capable of intelligently and wisely dealing with all developments and changes.”

Finally, regarding the fourth meaning of this celebration, he explained that it pertains to all the pride and honour in the continuous achievements of the UAEU and all the colleges and universities of the country. "There is great confidence that these achievements will continue for the benefit of the country and its citizens alike."

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh expressed, “The inclusion of this day in the national agenda of the UAE is a testament to our wise leadership’s belief in the value of education and its vital role in shaping future generations and the country’s development. Education is the foundation of nations and the main aspect of their flourishing; it opens the gates to the future. From this perspective, the UAE believes that education is the greatest investment any nation can make to form a solid and coherent society.”

The celebration concluded with the stunning “Beacon of Education” operetta performance, which showcased the development journey of education in the UAE and its remarkable achievements.