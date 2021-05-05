AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Under the patronage of Zaki Anwar ‎Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Chancellor of the United Arab ‎Emirates University (UAEU), the College of Business and ‎Economics, has inaugurated the "Executive Education ‎Programme" 2021, from Abu Dhabi.

Also present were Mohammed Al Fahim, Chairman of the ‎College Advisory Council of the Al Fahim Group; Prof. Ahmed Murad, ‎Acting Associate Provost for Research; Prof. ‎Rehab Khalifa, Acting Dean of the College of ‎Business and Economics; Johan Berger, ‎Director of Business Development at the College of ‎Business and Economics, in ‎addition to several senior executives from ‎industry and government, university officials ‎and academics, at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi‏.‏ Nusseibeh in his speech, delivered on his behalf by ‎Prof. Murad, said, "The inauguration of a new ‎Executive Education Programme at the UAEU is an ‎occasion to be celebrated for its significance in ‎three domains: ‎ "The importance of lifelong learning and ‎professional development to the career readiness of ‎leaders in the professions, in government, and ‎industry, business and commerce.‎ "The importance to the professions, government, ‎and industry, business, and commerce of having ‎leaders with future-ready skills and knowledge.

‎ "The challenges of that future, given the intensity ‎and speed of changes to business and industry ‎that are brought by scientific invention, ‎technological innovation, and the global ‎interconnectedness of all levels of society and ‎economy.‎"

The Chancellor indicated in his speech the role of ‎the leadership and its keenness on ‎related matters that would guide development in the ‎UAE over the next 50 years, as part ‎of its Centennial Vision 2071, by preserving the ‎future direction and smart management. Working to ‎advance human capabilities, productive work, and ‎achieving economic sustainability through ‎diversity and investment. In addition to enhancing ‎social cohesion and social well-being. He ‎emphasised that these challenges require the ‎development of leadership skills at all levels and in ‎all sectors‏.‏ Johan Berger explained ‎that the scientific approach to executive education ‎and its various requirements and paths are capable ‎of promoting and developing business leaders in ‎the UAE and prepare a group of talented ‎managers in all administrative disciplines. ‎