UAEU Inaugurates 'Executive Education Programme' 2021
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:00 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Under the patronage of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the College of Business and Economics, has inaugurated the "Executive Education Programme" 2021, from Abu Dhabi.
Also present were Mohammed Al Fahim, Chairman of the College Advisory Council of the Al Fahim Group; Prof. Ahmed Murad, Acting Associate Provost for Research; Prof. Rehab Khalifa, Acting Dean of the College of Business and Economics; Johan Berger, Director of Business Development at the College of Business and Economics, in addition to several senior executives from industry and government, university officials and academics, at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi. Nusseibeh in his speech, delivered on his behalf by Prof. Murad, said, "The inauguration of a new Executive Education Programme at the UAEU is an occasion to be celebrated for its significance in three domains: "The importance of lifelong learning and professional development to the career readiness of leaders in the professions, in government, and industry, business and commerce. "The importance to the professions, government, and industry, business, and commerce of having leaders with future-ready skills and knowledge.
"The challenges of that future, given the intensity and speed of changes to business and industry that are brought by scientific invention, technological innovation, and the global interconnectedness of all levels of society and economy."
The Chancellor indicated in his speech the role of the leadership and its keenness on related matters that would guide development in the UAE over the next 50 years, as part of its Centennial Vision 2071, by preserving the future direction and smart management. Working to advance human capabilities, productive work, and achieving economic sustainability through diversity and investment. In addition to enhancing social cohesion and social well-being. He emphasised that these challenges require the development of leadership skills at all levels and in all sectors. Johan Berger explained that the scientific approach to executive education and its various requirements and paths are capable of promoting and developing business leaders in the UAE and prepare a group of talented managers in all administrative disciplines.