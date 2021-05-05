UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEU Inaugurates '‎Executive Education Programme' 2021‎

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAEU inaugurates '‎Executive Education Programme' 2021‎

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Under the patronage of Zaki Anwar ‎Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Chancellor of the United Arab ‎Emirates University (UAEU), the College of Business and ‎Economics, has inaugurated the "Executive Education ‎Programme" 2021, from Abu Dhabi.

Also present were Mohammed Al Fahim, Chairman of the ‎College Advisory Council of the Al Fahim Group; Prof. Ahmed Murad, ‎Acting Associate Provost for Research; Prof. ‎Rehab Khalifa, Acting Dean of the College of ‎Business and Economics; Johan Berger, ‎Director of Business Development at the College of ‎Business and Economics, in ‎addition to several senior executives from ‎industry and government, university officials ‎and academics, at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi‏.‏ Nusseibeh in his speech, delivered on his behalf by ‎Prof. Murad, said, "The inauguration of a new ‎Executive Education Programme at the UAEU is an ‎occasion to be celebrated for its significance in ‎three domains: ‎ "The importance of lifelong learning and ‎professional development to the career readiness of ‎leaders in the professions, in government, and ‎industry, business and commerce.‎ "The importance to the professions, government, ‎and industry, business, and commerce of having ‎leaders with future-ready skills and knowledge.

‎ "The challenges of that future, given the intensity ‎and speed of changes to business and industry ‎that are brought by scientific invention, ‎technological innovation, and the global ‎interconnectedness of all levels of society and ‎economy.‎"

The Chancellor indicated in his speech the role of ‎the leadership and its keenness on ‎related matters that would guide development in the ‎UAE over the next 50 years, as part ‎of its Centennial Vision 2071, by preserving the ‎future direction and smart management. Working to ‎advance human capabilities, productive work, and ‎achieving economic sustainability through ‎diversity and investment. In addition to enhancing ‎social cohesion and social well-being. He ‎emphasised that these challenges require the ‎development of leadership skills at all levels and in ‎all sectors‏.‏ Johan Berger explained ‎that the scientific approach to executive education ‎and its various requirements and paths are capable ‎of promoting and developing business leaders in ‎the UAE and prepare a group of talented ‎managers in all administrative disciplines. ‎

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Abu Dhabi Guide Commerce All From Government Industry Arab

Recent Stories

HBL enables e-Commerce Transactions for all PayPak ..

7 minutes ago

Oil tanker catches fire in Lahore

20 minutes ago

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

34 minutes ago

55,290 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

47 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

59 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.