UAEU Inaugurates Stem Cells Research Centre To Advance Regenerative Medicine
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage and in the presence Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) inaugurated the Stem Cells Research Centre, the first of its kind in the academic world in the UAE.
The centre represents an ambitious step toward advancing healthcare and innovation in regenerative medicine, aligning with national efforts to enhance the UAE's leadership in advanced medical sciences.
The centre aims to support cutting-edge research in stem cells and their therapies, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and establish international partnerships to support the stem cell market in the middle East, which is expected to grow from USD711.8 million in 2024 to 1.3 billion USD by 2030, driven by government investments and increasing demand for innovative treatments.
In a statement on the occasion of the inauguration, Prof. Fatma Al Jasmi, Acting Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the UAEU, emphasised, "The opening of the Stem Cell Research Centre is a significant achievement that reflects the university's vision to promote research innovation and build national capacities in medical sciences.
Through this centre, we aim to prepare a new generation of Emirati scientists capable of offering advanced medical solutions and solidifying the UAE's position as a global leader in regenerative medicine."
The centre is working to develop innovative treatments and support clinical trials through collaborations with local and international partners, most notably the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre. This partnership, which has been active since 2019, has contributed to funding innovative research projects, organizing initial clinical trials, and fostering knowledge exchange between researchers and experts.
The Stem Cells Research Centre at the UAEU is a vibrant hub for innovation and scientific research, with the goal of establishing the UAE's leadership in regenerative medicine and stem cell research. This contributes to the knowledge-based economy and supports the UAE's vision of providing world-class healthcare.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins Tour Down Under in Australia
UAEU inaugurates stem cells research centre to advance regenerative medicine
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens landmark 50th edition of Arab Health
SCCI concludes inaugural edition of Pearl of the East Coast in Kalba
European Council extends economic restrictive measures against Russia
M42, Rhapsody partner to enhance global health outcomes with Microsoft Azure
FNC Speaker, Kenya's Senate Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation
M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital partners with ProFaM
Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..
Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting
MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins Tour Down Under in Australia5 minutes ago
-
UAEU inaugurates stem cells research centre to advance regenerative medicine5 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens landmark 50th edition of Arab Health20 minutes ago
-
SCCI concludes inaugural edition of Pearl of the East Coast in Kalba35 minutes ago
-
European Council extends economic restrictive measures against Russia51 minutes ago
-
M42, Rhapsody partner to enhance global health outcomes with Microsoft Azure1 hour ago
-
FNC Speaker, Kenya's Senate Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation1 hour ago
-
M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital partners with ProFaM1 hour ago
-
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App2 hours ago
-
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company2 hours ago