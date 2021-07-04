UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Supreme President of UAE University (UAEU), received Professor Eric Xing, President of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and his delegation.

The meeting was also attended virtually by Dr. Tayyeb Zanaty, Dean of the College of Information Technology (CIT) at UAEU.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their cooperation in various areas of research, as well as the mutual exchange of professors, entrepreneurship initiatives and post-graduate programmes for outstanding students.

Nusseibeh commended the achievements of MBZUAI, which is the first university of its kind in the world specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) research, stressing the importance of the cooperation between the two universities to creating solutions to problems in the areas of machine learning, thinking and conclusions, in addition to the decision-making processes of complex worlds.

Nusseibeh also stressed that CIT has created a world-class academic environment, noting that it has integrated advanced technologies to keep pace with the growing technological needs of the new era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and AI.

The college’s graduates have proven their academic proficiency, excelling in innovation and leadership through their many contributions to local and international events and competitions, he added.

"I am honoured to cooperate with the UAE in achieving our ambitious goal of training a promising generation of AI leaders who are aware and have distinguished skills, to benefit from the potential of these technologies. I am also looking forward to our mutual collaborations and achieving the ambitions of the UAE, which has made AI a national priority,'' Xing said.