UAEU Offers New BSc Course In Statistics And Data Analytics From January 2021

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:15 PM

UAEU offers new BSc course in Statistics and Data Analytics from January 2021

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The College of business and Economics at UAE University, UAEU, announced the offering of a new Bachelor of Science, BSc, programme in Statistics and Data Analytics, starting from January 2021.

The course will introduce cutting edge concepts, methods and tools for collecting, processing, and analysing data.

Dr. Saeed Aldahmani, Chair of the Department of Analytics in the Digital Era at UAEU, said the course aims to provide students with a comprehensive knowledge of statistics concepts and data analytics, and apply concepts to solve problems using real-world data, as well as integrate modeling and computation skills in statistical and data analysis to develop comprehensive solutions.

