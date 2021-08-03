UrduPoint.com

UAEU Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai Creates Generation Of Job Creators With Pathfinders Programme 2.0

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:15 PM

UAEU pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai creates generation of job creators with Pathfinders programme 2.0

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is participating in Expo 2020 Dubai with an independent pavilion situated in the Mobility District.

The pavilion’s central event, the Pathfinders programme, invites applications from high school graduates, enrolled students or recent graduates (within one year) from a UAE or an international university. The first iteration of the Pathfinders Programme, 1.0, currently ongoing, will successfully conclude in September with over 46 participants, said a UAEU press release on Tuesday.

The UAE University's pavilion, for six months from 1st October, 2021, until 31st March, 2022, will empower participants and give them the guided freedom they need to choose their path and impact the world.

The transformative transdisciplinary curriculum, developed using a multistakeholder approach based on Design Thinking, offers participants a strong connection to the real world and places the commitment to solving global challenges at the centre of their learning experience.

Talking about the Curriculum of the Future, Prof. Nihel Chabrak, Executive Director of the UAEU pavilion at Expo 2020 and lead of the pathfinders’ programme, said that the curriculum was designed to equip students with the skills of the future by infusing in learners reasoning, problem-identifying and problem-solving, higher level of abstraction, system thinking, creativity, experimentation, and collaboration, teamwork, leadership, effective communication, values of citizenship, quality, and ambition, to make their transition towards existing and future employment opportunities seamless.

Globally renowned experts will deliver the programme from leading private, government, and not-for-profit organisations. Participants will be recognised and awarded during a special graduation ceremony at the end of the programme. The resulting educational outputs and experiences will be used to enrich and set up the final version of the curriculum of the Institute of the Future.

Applicants will be assessed through their motivation and willingness to initiate a self-discovery path to identify their purpose and talent, develop their growth mindset, and a lifelong learning habit to explore better challenges faced by global society. A total of 40 Pathfinders will succeed to enter the Pathfinders Programme 2.0, and 50 percent of them will be from UAEU.

The programme activities will be planned and conducted in line with the national health and safety protocols in UAE. All face-to-face interactions will be planned following the existing COVID 19 precautionary measures.

The Pathfinders programme will thus guarantee a balance of genders in selected participants. It also encourages People of Determination to apply as the programme will ensure their specific needs are accommodated, said the press release.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Lead United Arab Emirates March September October Citizenship 2020 Event All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Media urged to create awareness for importance of ..

Media urged to create awareness for importance of breastfeeding: Dr Sultan

10 minutes ago
 Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

11 minutes ago
 21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago
 Rostec, Corpoelec Agree to Cooperate to Ensure Ven ..

Rostec, Corpoelec Agree to Cooperate to Ensure Venezuelan Energy Security

12 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 reco ..

UAE announces 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

30 minutes ago
 Police take Rickshaw driver carrying four minor gi ..

Police take Rickshaw driver carrying four minor girls into custody

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.