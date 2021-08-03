UAEU pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai creates generation of job creators with Pathfinders programme 2.0

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is participating in Expo 2020 Dubai with an independent pavilion situated in the Mobility District.

The pavilion’s central event, the Pathfinders programme, invites applications from high school graduates, enrolled students or recent graduates (within one year) from a UAE or an international university. The first iteration of the Pathfinders Programme, 1.0, currently ongoing, will successfully conclude in September with over 46 participants, said a UAEU press release on Tuesday.

The UAE University's pavilion, for six months from 1st October, 2021, until 31st March, 2022, will empower participants and give them the guided freedom they need to choose their path and impact the world.

The transformative transdisciplinary curriculum, developed using a multistakeholder approach based on Design Thinking, offers participants a strong connection to the real world and places the commitment to solving global challenges at the centre of their learning experience.

Talking about the Curriculum of the Future, Prof. Nihel Chabrak, Executive Director of the UAEU pavilion at Expo 2020 and lead of the pathfinders’ programme, said that the curriculum was designed to equip students with the skills of the future by infusing in learners reasoning, problem-identifying and problem-solving, higher level of abstraction, system thinking, creativity, experimentation, and collaboration, teamwork, leadership, effective communication, values of citizenship, quality, and ambition, to make their transition towards existing and future employment opportunities seamless.

Globally renowned experts will deliver the programme from leading private, government, and not-for-profit organisations. Participants will be recognised and awarded during a special graduation ceremony at the end of the programme. The resulting educational outputs and experiences will be used to enrich and set up the final version of the curriculum of the Institute of the Future.

Applicants will be assessed through their motivation and willingness to initiate a self-discovery path to identify their purpose and talent, develop their growth mindset, and a lifelong learning habit to explore better challenges faced by global society. A total of 40 Pathfinders will succeed to enter the Pathfinders Programme 2.0, and 50 percent of them will be from UAEU.

The programme activities will be planned and conducted in line with the national health and safety protocols in UAE. All face-to-face interactions will be planned following the existing COVID 19 precautionary measures.

The Pathfinders programme will thus guarantee a balance of genders in selected participants. It also encourages People of Determination to apply as the programme will ensure their specific needs are accommodated, said the press release.