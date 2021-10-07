UrduPoint.com

UAEU Pavilion Reveals Programming Guide For Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

ALAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The UAE University (UAEU), the country’s flagship institution and the only participating university in Expo 2020 with its very own pavilion, releases the institution’s Programming Guide for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Pavilion, to officially open on 10th October, 2021, is designed with the theme ‘University of the Future’, an innovative approach to higher education. The Pavilion is prepared to feature 1 Primary programme, 2 exhibitions and over 67 events over the course of six months at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The UAE University Pavilion takes part in Expo 2020 Dubai’s view of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" by fostering creativity, innovation, and collaboration through various activities for 6 months. The October Programming is the University’s inaugural lineup of events and exhibitions to introduce its ambition, views, and goals in this global platform where visitors from all over the world will be present," Prof Ahmed Ali Murad, UAEU Associate Provost for Research and UAEU Pavilion in Expo 2020 Deputy Commissioner General and Official Spokesperson said.

An online Programming Guide for October presents the UAEU Pavilion’s official list of programmes. The programming consists of the Pathfinders Programme 2.0, a Permanent Exhibition, a Temporary Exhibition as well as other Events.

The Pathfinders Program 2.0, as the primary program of the UAEU Pavilion, will welcome national and international participants who will go through a six-month curriculum, using Expo 2020 site as a learning environment, to solve challenges submitted by countries pavilions.

The Permanent Exhibition will be set in place to offer visitors an interactive 20-minute immersive experience of the Pathfinders’ journey. The Temporary Exhibition will be displayed digitally and features the UAEU’s ‘Tree of Life’ as it creatively narrates the story behind the UAEU’s vision and ambition.

