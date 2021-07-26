UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEU Preparing To Host International Conference On Engineering Geophysics In October

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAEU preparing to host International Conference on Engineering Geophysics in October

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in cooperation with Al Ain City Municipality is preparing to host the sixth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics, during 25th–28th October, 2021.

The conference will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, said, "The university is intensifying its efforts to host this important conference which has been recently acknowledged as one of the most important five international conferences in engineering geophysics over the past thirty-two years. Hosting this important event sheds light on UAEU’s position as a leading academic institution on the local, regional, and international levels.

"

The conference will bring together more than 200 specialists in the field of engineering and environmental geophysics from all around the world; in addition to the significant participation of the American Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) as a scientific partner to discuss the latest development and challenges in these fields.

"Through this leading international platform, we aim at strengthening the collaboration and the partnerships with friendly countries to promote exchanging experiences and knowledge and getting acquainted with the best technological practices, and the latest research projects in the field of geophysics, especially those concerning finding effective solutions to the sustainability of civil engineering, economic, environmental, social, and archaeological projects," he added.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates October Event All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE, Sierra Leone discuss strengthening security a ..

24 seconds ago

Pakistan Army grants refuge, safe passage to 46 Af ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Records 23,239 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

6 minutes ago

New Zealand Agrees to Repatriate Woman With Allege ..

6 minutes ago

Incidence of Tuberculosis in Russia Decreases More ..

6 minutes ago

Cypriot President Anastasiades Refuses to Run for ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.