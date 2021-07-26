UAEU preparing to host International Conference on Engineering Geophysics in October

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in cooperation with Al Ain City Municipality is preparing to host the sixth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics, during 25th–28th October, 2021.

The conference will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, said, "The university is intensifying its efforts to host this important conference which has been recently acknowledged as one of the most important five international conferences in engineering geophysics over the past thirty-two years. Hosting this important event sheds light on UAEU’s position as a leading academic institution on the local, regional, and international levels.

"

The conference will bring together more than 200 specialists in the field of engineering and environmental geophysics from all around the world; in addition to the significant participation of the American Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) as a scientific partner to discuss the latest development and challenges in these fields.

"Through this leading international platform, we aim at strengthening the collaboration and the partnerships with friendly countries to promote exchanging experiences and knowledge and getting acquainted with the best technological practices, and the latest research projects in the field of geophysics, especially those concerning finding effective solutions to the sustainability of civil engineering, economic, environmental, social, and archaeological projects," he added.