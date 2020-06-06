UrduPoint.com
UAEU Ranked 38th Best University In 'Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2020'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

UAEU ranked 38th best university in 'Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2020'

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) UAE University, UAEU, is among the top 50 in Asia for the second consecutive year, advancing 11 ranks, to 38, according to The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2020.

The university surpassed last year’s achievement of joining the elite top 50 Asian universities for the first time, by moving up a further 11 places from 49th last year to 38th in 2020, UAEU said in a statement on Saturday.

Prof. Ghaleb Ali Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UAEU emphasised that this achievement is the result of the care and interest of the UAE in accomplishing great achievements at the international level as well as a result of the distinguished efforts made by faculty members, researchers, employees and students.

''It is an indicator of the development of scientific research and entrepreneurship, and this rise in rank assures the best-classified ranking among international universities,'' he noted.

Prof. Al Breiki indicated that UAEU, which aspires to be a University of the Future, is working towards developing its strategic programmes and plans to realise the UAE vision 2071. This will happen by leadership and excellence in scientific research and development of its programmes in building national capabilities, science strategy and preparing a generation capable of continuing the sustainable development in the country, he said.

For the ranking, universities were evaluated based on their performance of basic tasks such as education, scientific research, knowledge dissemination, and the international academic community’s view. However, the methodology for the current year has been reformulated to reflect the characteristics and priorities of the universities’ development in each country.

UAEU appears in two of the The Times Higher, THE's, three regional rankings. In the last THE's World University Rankings, UAEU came in the 301-350 range, being the highest ranked university among the four national universities, which all qualified in the ranking.

UAEU is a leading comprehensive university in the region. The university, which was established in 1976 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, enrols around 14,000 students in nine colleges, taught by more than 900 faculty members. It offers 90 diverse Bachelor’s, Master's, and Doctoral degrees.

UAEU also aspires to be a University of the Future, having a research-intensive mission that hopes to contribute to the UAE government’s efforts towards realising UAE Vision 2021.

