UAEU Ranked 5th Best University In Arab World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

UAEU ranked 5th best university in Arab World

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) The United Arab Emirates University, UAEU, has been confirmed as the region’s 5th best university in today’s release of the QS Arab Region University Rankings.

The prestigious ranking listed a record 160 institutions from 17 countries across the region. UAEU is the top ranked UAE institution and has now held regional 5th spot for four consecutive years.

A total of 14 UAE institutions were listed including the American University of Sharjah (7th) and Khalifa University (9th) which contributed to the UAE’s best ever performance. QS calculates the Arab Region University Rankings from 10 indicators including academic and employer reputation, research output, teaching quality, and international impact.

UAEU’s performance was consolidated by gains in reputation among both the region’s academics and employers, a growing international presence, and a stronger faculty profile. The university ranked 1st in the region for the proportion of doctorates among the faculty which is a powerful indicator of the commitment to integrating teaching with research at UAEU.

Prof. Ghaleb Alhadrami Albreiki, Provost and Acting Vice Chancellor of UAEUوsaid, "As one of the Arab region’s leading universities, it is reassuring to see that UAEU’s commitment to providing a world-class learning environment for our students, combined with increasing engagement with the international research community has been recognised in today’s QS Arab Region University Rankings."

UAEU is the first and the largest academic institution in the UAE. The university was founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1976. Today, the university continues to fulfill his progressive vision, contributing to the development of the country as a model for the Arab world and a successful example of a peaceful, safe, and a fast growing cosmopolitan society.

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) is one of the world’s leading providers of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

