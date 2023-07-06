UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to THE Young University Rankings 2023

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has added a new achievement to its track record after ranking 1st in UAE, 2nd in GCC, and 38th globally in the Times Higher education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023.

UAEU jumped 37 positions from the previous year’s ranking and this remarkable achievement is attributed to the Improvement in research productivity and quality.

Six Universities in the UAE are featured in the list, a major stride that aligns UAE Centennial 2071 specially the pillar of ‘Excellence in Education’.

The THE Young University Rankings list the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger, or in other words institutions that were founded between 1973 and the present. The 2023 ranking edition includes 605 universities from 78 countries compared to 539 Universities in 2022.

THE uses 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators grouped under five areas: teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income.

