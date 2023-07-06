Open Menu

UAEU Ranks 1st In UAE, 38th Globally According To THE Young University Rankings 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 05:15 PM

UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to THE Young University Rankings 2023

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has added a new achievement to its track record after ranking 1st in UAE, 2nd in GCC, and 38th globally in the Times Higher education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023.

UAEU jumped 37 positions from the previous year’s ranking and this remarkable achievement is attributed to the Improvement in research productivity and quality.

Six Universities in the UAE are featured in the list, a major stride that aligns UAE Centennial 2071 specially the pillar of ‘Excellence in Education’.

The THE Young University Rankings list the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger, or in other words institutions that were founded between 1973 and the present. The 2023 ranking edition includes 605 universities from 78 countries compared to 539 Universities in 2022.

THE uses 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators grouped under five areas: teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Young United Arab Emirates From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

7 minutes ago
 UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators streng ..

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators strengthens global partnerships at L ..

8 minutes ago
 ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on f ..

ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on food safety risk assessment

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre class ..

Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre classification based on stars

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zo ..

Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman

8 minutes ago
 DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for inve ..

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious approp ..

23 minutes ago
NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

43 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

53 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

53 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

1 hour ago
 World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East