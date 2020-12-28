UrduPoint.com
UAEU Ranks 3rd Best University In Arab World

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAEU ranks 3rd best university in Arab World

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has been named the region’s third-best university according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021. The listing is a cut from the annual World University Rankings of higher education institutions in Arab countries.

Commenting on the achievement, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Chancellor of the UAEU said that this achievement is attained due to the efforts and comprehensive vision of the university.

"It is also an evidence of the support and concern of our leaders’ toward education as a key factor in the preparation process for the next fifty years, to keep pace with the development’s requirements with a distinct and broad educational vision," he added.

He further stated, "Today's achievement is just a product of the dedication made by faculty members, researchers, employees and students, to be a successful model for rapid development and progress.

"

Nusseibeh concluded, "The UAEU’s achievement is a milestone and an indication of the development of local scientific research and entrepreneurship, especially as this high achievement in the ranking will guarantee a future for the university to be established among the top-ranked international universities, as well as being a major academic institution in the course of the UAE’s development."

The UAE University has competed with many prominent universities in the region, and this evaluation comes according to worldwide methodologies and indicators. This includes teaching, research, knowledge transfer, the international outlook of students and faculty members, and income.

The university continues towards excellence to be one of the 200 top-ranked universities in the world, as part of its aspirations to become a destination for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, scientific research, training and ongoing education for students from all over the world.

