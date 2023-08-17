Open Menu

UAEU Receives 4,764 Students For The New Academic Year With The Highest Academic Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) Al AIN, 17th August, 2023 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has made all the necessary preparations for the start of the new academic year 2023-2024. It received 4,764 new students, both male and female, who have successfully completed the admission and registration procedures for the various colleges and academic programs offered by the university. These efforts are aligned with the latest international academic standards.


Dr. Suad Al Marzooqi, Associate Provost for Students’ Affairs, has confirmed that the university administration has successfully concluded all the necessary procedures to receive students and provide all requirements for the upcoming academic year.

She added that the Student Affairs Sector, in collaboration with the concerned departments, has devised a comprehensive program named "Marhaba Al-Saa" to facilitate the reception of the new students. This program began on Monday morning with the reception of female students in Al Ain.

To assist with transportation, a fleet of buses was arranged to convey students from the various emirates to Al Ain campus. Subsequent days featured online advising sessions and a visit to the college fair. On Wednesday, the academic course registration for the majors was finalized.

Registration will close on Friday, and the add-and-drop program will begin on Monday, August 21.


Dr. Suad Al-Marzooqi explained, "The number of new students in the various colleges and academic programs is as follows: 488 in the College of business and Economics, 141 in the College of education, 953 in the College of Engineering, 367 in the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, 1224 in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, 704 in the College of Information Technology, 272 in the College of Law, 150 in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, and 465 in the College of Science.


Dr. Al Marzooqi emphasized that, “The university administration has been keen to provide the necessary aspects of university life across its facilities, beginning from the students’ initial campus entry. This commencement aligns with the creation of an engaging educational environment that propels sustained academic achievement. Our approach resonates with the national strategic goals, set forth by our wise government, for the UAEU- our National University- the University of Future Pioneers. We strive to enhance educational outcomes in line with the latest and highest international academic standards, while concurrently supporting sustainable national development endeavors.”

