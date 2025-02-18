UAEU Researchers Enhance Non-surgical Blood Flow Monitoring Technology
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Researchers from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) have developed a new technology for non-surgical blood flow monitoring using piezoelectric pressure sensors.
The technology relies on special materials that generate electric fields when subjected to mechanical stress, helping to measure vital physiological parameters such as blood flow velocity and viscosity.
This enhanced version provides greater accuracy in interpretation and is more cost-effective, making it suitable for use in both hospitals and home settings. This technology also provides real-time data that can help detect conditions such as blood clots.
Professor Mahmoud Al Ahmad from the Department of Engineering and coordinator of the research team said, "Our goal is to improve an existing technology to make it more accurate and user-friendly, benefiting both patients and healthcare providers.
It is worth mentioning that this project provided a training opportunity for four undergraduate students in scientific research."
He added that the team plans to incorporate artificial intelligence technologies to further enhance the system and expand its use.
This innovation aligns with the UAE's vision to advance medical technology and reduce reliance on imports. It also strengthens the local medical device manufacturing sector and supports the UAE's shift towards a knowledge-based economy.
