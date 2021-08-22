UrduPoint.com

UAEU Reveals Futuristic Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the flagship institution with an independent pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, has revealed its pavilion's facade design built on the theme of the ‘University of the Future’ (UoF).

The new theme represents a new model of education which is focused on preparing the next generation in solving employability challenges, by transforming the youth from ‘job seekers’ to ‘job creators’ with the Pathfinders Programme and the Institute of the Future (IoF) among its central initiatives.

The facade, exterior face of the building, shows a visually distinctive image on the upper panel showcasing three adventurous pathfinders walking in the Arabian Desert towards the unexplored opportunities, creativity and intellectual education, in a deeper sense, to ‘Discover, Become, and Co-create’ and pointing towards the stars.

Together with the UAEU Expo team, TODO designed the main artwork that expresses the symbolic narratives of Pathfinders Programme of re-imagining the possibilities around humanity's yet most daring adventure of building and sustaining a human colony on Mars. The red planet here metaphorically indicates a new beginning for humanity and a source of new ideas for addressing some of Earth's most complex challenges. The Arabian Desert echoes the UAE's valued local landscape.

Eventually, the Pathfinders are inclined to address the unemployment dilemma by pointing to the stars, indicating solving the 100 million stars unemployment challenge in the Arab World and beyond, the UoF's Primary mission of fostering job creators rather than job seekers.

Dr. Nihel Chabrak, Executive Director of UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The Facade is a reflection of the UAEU philosophy and drive: being rooted in the country natural and cultural heritage while aspiring for a better future for humankind. The UAE plan to colonise Mars by 2117 is the best vision to instill in youth that passion for science, technology, and knowledge. Our pathfinders have already started thinking about the core elements of the 'city of wisdom' that will pave the way for a multidimensional effort by the youth to innovate and bring to life this human colony on Mars while re-imagining life on earth."

The lower panel of the facade adds to the overall design by displaying several portrait photographs of UAEU students imprinted across the building. The photographs demonstrate the diversity and pavilion's core focus, youth empowerment and growth with eager students determined to make a difference.

Dr. Sahera Bleibleh, Director, UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "We are delighted to unveil the facade wrap that is inspired by a combination of UAE nature, culture and UAEU pavilion journey to symbolically resonate the adventurous spirit of pathfinders, the design of the façade wrap captures the quest of pathfinder journey in their futuristic desert towards the aspiration of the glowing sky while seeking a higher goal for themselves and better life opportunities for all. "

The pavilion will be open for visitors starting 1st October, 2021.

