UAEU Reviews 'Tawasol' Initiative With Media Executives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) held discussions with media executives to explore collaboration opportunities and future partnerships, focusing on the "Tawasol" initiative aimed at advancing academic and community media.

The initiative seeks to establish a sustainable platform that integrates advanced research with media expertise to disseminate knowledge and support the UAE's vision of an innovation-driven society.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raisi, Acting Vice Chancellor of UAEU; Mohamed Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Emirates news Agency (WAM); Hamad Al-Kaabi, Editor-in-chief of Al-Ittihad newspaper, along with other media and university leaders.

Prof.

Al Raisi emphasised that the meeting reinforces UAEU's strategic partnership with leading media institutions by launching initiatives that enhance students' and graduates' skills in media, leverage industry insights to produce high-impact research, and provide media organisations with academic and innovative resources.

The media executives praised the initiative's role in strengthening ties between academic and media institutions, stressing the media's essential function in shaping public awareness and driving sustainable development.

They noted that the meeting marks a significant step toward knowledge-sharing and preparing a new generation of media professionals and researchers capable of keeping pace with industry advancements.

