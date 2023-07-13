UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) The UAEU Science and Innovation Park organised intensive training workshops for school students in Al Ain, on modern technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, programming, and 3D printing techniques, within the "Summer Camp" programme.

Dr. Hanan Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Director of the UAEU Science and Innovation Park, pointed out that the courses and training workshops aim to introduce school students in Al Ain to the latest 3D printing technologies, Artificial Intelligence applications, programming through practice, learning through entertainment and knowledge building, to expand the talented students’ awareness in the fields of Information Technology.

Additionally, these programmes offer an opportunity for children and students to utilise their summer vacation effectively, refine their skills, and gain a variety of experiences that contribute to their personal development.

The aim is to make the best use of the summer vacation period.

It is worth mentioning that the UAEU annually organises a summer training programme for students as part of its social responsibility framework. This programme is developed within a comprehensive plan with the objective of effectively utilising students’ free time during the summer vacation.

The aim is to help them discover their talents, and equip them with skills and knowledge for the future. Ultimately, this prepares them to enter the labor market with ease across various fields.