UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEU Signs MoU With CAFU To Plant Ghaf Tree Seeds In Dunes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAEU signs MoU with CAFU to plant Ghaf tree seeds in dunes

ALAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has signed a partnership MoU with CAFU, a leading company in technology services, has to conduct in-depth research on the successful cultivation and plantation of Ghaf tree seeds in harsh climatic areas such as the desert environment in the UAE.

This research is the first-of-its-kind to be conducted and represents the second phase of the CAFU Ghaf tree seeds cultivation programme, which aims to plant one million seeds to help confront climate change.

The study will build on existing research and development that has already been implemented to help improve and create a self-sustaining seed capable of sustaining nature in hot summer temperatures, in addition to increasing the viability of seeds for growth, plantation, and water retention.

The results of the research will also strengthen the country's knowledge bank on promoting desert cultivation across a range of desert plant species.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Bhanu Chowdhury, Dean of the College of Food and Agriculture at the university, and Rashid Al Ghurair, founder and CEO of CAFU.

The MoU will allow cooperation in the academic research, transfer of available technology and modern agricultural techniques to build capacity for companies, in addition to contributing to the development of the next generation of agricultural technology that achieves sustainability and enhance students' practical skills and training.

Dr. Al Yafei said, "The Ghaf Tree Project is an ambitious initiative to revive arid ecosystems by planting millions of such trees, which are an indigenous species that grow here. Ghaf (its scientific name is Prosopis cineraria) is the national tree. It is a strong drought-tolerant tree that improves the quality of the soil in which it is grown and the air around it. The roots grow up to 80 metres, and each tree absorbs up to 34.65 kg of harmful carbon dioxide daily, to be released later in the form of oxygen. It also provides an important habitat and food source for a variety of animals and birds, including desert owls and long-legged goshawks."

Al Ghurair, in turn, said that Ghaf tree cultivation is a labour-intensive process, especially in the desert climate of the UAE, where summer temperatures often reach 45 Celsius, given the intensity of cultivation required to make a difference in the environment.

"We came up with a solution represented in the use of state-of-the-art guided aircraft technology that relies on artificial intelligence, and to provide a solution through the "Made in UAE" initiative, through which up to one million Ghaf trees will be planted," he added.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Dr. Mohammed Abdul Mohsen Al Yafei, Vice Dean of the College, and Nabra Al Boosaidi, Director of Sustainability and Society Department at CAFU and the research team Dr. Shyam Corp, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, and several faculty members.

Related Topics

Technology Water Agriculture UAE Company Bank Rashid United Arab Emirates Million

Recent Stories

UVAS secures highest competitive research funding ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 2nd DCCC meeting with busi ..

40 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,964 new COVID-19 cases, 1,923 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Senator Usman Kakar passes away in Karachi today

43 minutes ago

Serbia’s Mitic wins first Women’s Kayak Challe ..

55 minutes ago

World Refugee Day: OIC Calls for Global Solidarity ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.