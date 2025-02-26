UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University Fund 5 Major Research Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) have jointly funded five groundbreaking research projects under the UAEU-SQU Joint Research Programme.
As the leading national comprehensive research universities in the UAE and Oman, this collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing knowledge and addressing pressing societal challenges.
The selected projects span interdisciplinary areas that align with national priorities in both countries, including public health, pharmaceutical advancements, materials science, water security, and the digital economy.
These research efforts aim to tackle pressing issues such as disease modelling, cancer treatment innovations, sustainable industrial materials, water resource management, and entrepreneurship in emerging digital platforms.
By leveraging the expertise of researchers from both institutions, this initiative fosters innovation, strengthens regional research capacity, and contributes to solving key challenges facing the UAE and Oman.
Dr. Rami Beiram, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, said, “This partnership between UAEU and SQU represents a milestone in regional academic cooperation. Through strategic collaboration and shared expertise, we are fostering research that not only advances academic excellence but also yields practical solutions with real-world impact for both countries.”
Dr. Ghazi Al-Rawas, Dean of Research at SQU, highlighted the programme’s role in promoting meaningful research collaborations, enabling faculty and students to work together on high-impact projects that address both national and regional challenges.
