UAEU targets 25 points advance in QS ranking each year: Zaki Nusseibeh

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th December 2020 (WAM) - The UAE University (UAEU), today hosted a virtual ceremony to honour 152 researchers from the faculty members, which was attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, the Acting Vice Chancellor, deans and directors of the research centres.

Nusseibeh addressed the ceremony, expressing appreciation to the efforts made by the researchers and their contributions to the research mission of the university.

"As a result of the excellent work of our faculty members, the Times Higher education Supplement ranks our University as first in the UAE. Based on the 2021 QS global ranking, the UAE University is ranked as 284 at the international level, and it is cited as among the best five universities in the Arab Region. I am greatly inspired to see the research quality and productivity of your work continue to improve significantly during 2020, due to your commitment, your hard work, and your dedication to conduct original research. As the leading university in the country, we have the duty to support you fully by enabling you to continue your excellent research activities and to advance the image of the university as a research-intensive institution, not only at the regional level but also at the global level," he said.

Our target, Nusseibeh continued, is to advance in the QS ranking by 25 points each year. I consider this an important Key Performance Indicator for the University.

In the next 3-4 years, the UAE University should be among the top 200 universities. This is our immediate goal, and we should all work together to achieve this. In the long term, by 2030, our aim is to be among the top 100 universities in the world. Without having strong and innovative research activities, such targets cannot be achieved.

The university leadership will provide the needed support and resources to all faculty members, colleges and research centers to significantly improve the scholarly activities at the university level during the coming few years.

"I am confident that all faculty members at the University level have the qualifications, experience and skills to publish in top ranked journals. Your research results and contributions will be cited and recognised by the global scientific community when published in top ranked journals. This will be directly reflected on the global image and ranking of the university. Your success in conducting innovative and novel research is our priority during the coming period. I highly encourage you to focus more on interdisciplinary research across colleges and research centers and work more in a collaborative manner. Major research outcomes and knowledge breakthroughs may not be achieved by individual researchers but rather by research groups."

He congratulated the faculty members who have published in top ranked journals.