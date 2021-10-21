UrduPoint.com

UAEU To Align Its Strategy With 10 Guiding Principles For The Next 50 Years

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:45 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) The Council of the UAE University met yesterday, under the Chairmanship of Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).

Nusseibeh commenced the meeting by congratulating Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, the Council’s Vice-Chair on her appointment as, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment in addition to her portfolio of Water and food Security. He noted that the united portfolio recognises the interdependencies of sustainability and positions the UAE at the forefront of advances in these matters.

In fulfilment of its governance role in overseeing university strategy and its implementation, the Council considers steps taken by the University Executive Leadership to align the UAEU strategy with the UAE’s 10 guiding principles for the next 50 years of economic, political, and social development as well as to advance the university’s position in national, regional, and international rankings.

The Chair of the Audit and Risk Subcommittee, Dr. Tariq bin Hendi presented a report with recommendations on the University’s financial policies. The recommendations align policies with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards and the Federal Government Accrual Accounting Standards. In approving the report and its recommendations the Council noted that they ensure that the University’s finance function aligns with recognised practices of international standard.

In a related matter and keeping with its responsibilities for fiduciary oversight, the Council noted the University’s financial performance against the approved budget for the third quarter.

The Council received the UAEU Annual Report 2019 and approved its publication, welcoming the information of relevance to a wide range of stakeholders and its evidence of how the university is using its resources to fulfil its mission.

More Stories From Middle East

