UAEU to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) will participate in a special pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai next October. The pavilion will shed light on the "University of the Future" initiative, which aims at revolutionising higher education in the Arab world by 2030.

Zaki Nusseibeh, Chancellor of UAEU, said that the university's participation in the fair through its pavilion is associated with the nature and importance of this international event which will be held for six months in UAE.

It is one of the most renowned international platforms that focuses on discussing and solving pressing issues and contemporary challenges, especially those related to the future of education, he noted.

"Our participation in this important event goes in line with the national strategy of the UAE, aimed at emphasising the role of the 'University of the Future' to be one of the best universities in the world.

In addition to achieving the vision of "the national mother university" by contributing to building UAE’s knowledge reservoir in terms of excellence and leadership, developing the higher education system, and facing the contemporary challenges; thus, promoting the achievement of sustainable development in the country," he added.

Nusseibeh stated that participating in Expo 2020 Dubai will be another milestone for the university and a unique opportunity for its students to witness history in the making.

Over six months, the students will have the opportunity to gain new experiences, promote their knowledge and communicate with peers from all over the world, and learn from the experts and professionals in Expo 2020.