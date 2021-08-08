UrduPoint.com

UAEU To Receive 3,500 New Students For New ‎academic Year 2021-2022‎

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

ALAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has completed special preparations to receive 3,500 new students for the new academic year 2021-2022, preparing a special "hybrid" orientation programme that will be ‎conducted for five days in August‏.‏ Prof. Aisha Salem Al Dhaheri, the Associate Provost for Student Affairs, said that "‎the student is the centre of the educational process and this demands providing all the ‎requirements with the beginning of their new education stage, ‎which is completely different from the previous stage of the education.

The ‎university administration has taken all necessary proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of students and the continuation of ‎the educational process.

She added, "The programme includes sessions and lectures on ‎academic life at the university, including steps for academic success, academic ‎guidance, preparation of the study plan, registering courses, choosing majors, ‎introducing the UAE culture to international students, student services and ‎student support centres, hybrid education and technical support‏."‏ The programme also includes a review of the activities related to student life on the ‎university campus, which will last for three days, and one day to present the ‎housing services for students, which will be conducted from the first to the ‎fourth day‏.‏

Related Topics

Education UAE Student Salem United Arab Emirates All From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ..

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ID card

46 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

12 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.