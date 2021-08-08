UAEU To Receive 3,500 New Students For New academic Year 2021-2022
Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:30 PM
ALAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has completed special preparations to receive 3,500 new students for the new academic year 2021-2022, preparing a special "hybrid" orientation programme that will be conducted for five days in August. Prof. Aisha Salem Al Dhaheri, the Associate Provost for Student Affairs, said that "the student is the centre of the educational process and this demands providing all the requirements with the beginning of their new education stage, which is completely different from the previous stage of the education.
The university administration has taken all necessary proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of students and the continuation of the educational process.
She added, "The programme includes sessions and lectures on academic life at the university, including steps for academic success, academic guidance, preparation of the study plan, registering courses, choosing majors, introducing the UAE culture to international students, student services and student support centres, hybrid education and technical support." The programme also includes a review of the activities related to student life on the university campus, which will last for three days, and one day to present the housing services for students, which will be conducted from the first to the fourth day.