ALAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has completed special preparations to receive 3,500 new students for the new academic year 2021-2022, preparing a special "hybrid" orientation programme that will be ‎conducted for five days in August‏.‏ Prof. Aisha Salem Al Dhaheri, the Associate Provost for Student Affairs, said that "‎the student is the centre of the educational process and this demands providing all the ‎requirements with the beginning of their new education stage, ‎which is completely different from the previous stage of the education.

The ‎university administration has taken all necessary proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of students and the continuation of ‎the educational process.

She added, "The programme includes sessions and lectures on ‎academic life at the university, including steps for academic success, academic ‎guidance, preparation of the study plan, registering courses, choosing majors, ‎introducing the UAE culture to international students, student services and ‎student support centres, hybrid education and technical support‏."‏ The programme also includes a review of the activities related to student life on the ‎university campus, which will last for three days, and one day to present the ‎housing services for students, which will be conducted from the first to the ‎fourth day‏.‏