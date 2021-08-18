- Home
UAEU's Public Policy And Leadership Centre Signs Agreement With National University Of Singapore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:00 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Within the framework of the efforts of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in supporting vital sectors and strategic directions, the UAEU Centre for Public Policy and Leadership is conducting a research cooperation with the Lee Kuan Yew school of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.
It comes within the UAEU strategy in building a network that contributes to supporting the educational and research outputs in the areas of public policy and leadership, which the university is working to support with scientific and technical capabilities to become one of the important scientific and research centres in the region. This cooperation comes within the partnership between the centre and the college. Professor Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research, UAEU, explained that the university is working to emphasise international cooperation with prestigious research centers in national trends, which enhances the position of the UAEU Center for Public Policy and Leadership regionally and internationally.
Lee Kuan School of Public Policy is one of the largest and most prestigious colleges specialised in public policy in Asia, which in turn will help in strengthening the role of the centre and its vision of leadership and excellence.
He also said that this cooperation seeks to build national skills in important topics that contribute to enhancing the global reputation of the UAE University and making it an important centre in transferring and building knowledge. The cooperation aims to identify opportunities for the exchange of faculty members and researchers between the university and Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, as well as organise and conduct executive programmes appropriate to the market in the Arabian Gulf region. It also seeks to organise joint executive programmes between the UAE and Singapore, and joint events. Associate Professor Francesco Mancini, Vice Dean, Executive Education, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said, "The Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy’s Executive Education is delighted to sign a memorandum of understanding to start a partnership with the UAE University. We look forward to working together and enhance our two institutions’ relations with joint education programmes and academic activities."