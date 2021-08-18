(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Within the framework of the efforts of the United Arab ‎Emirates University (UAEU) in supporting vital sectors and ‎strategic directions, the UAEU Centre for Public Policy ‎and Leadership is conducting a research cooperation with ‎the Lee Kuan Yew school of Public Policy at the National ‎University of Singapore.

It comes within the UAEU ‎strategy in building a network that contributes to ‎supporting the educational and research outputs in the ‎areas of public policy and leadership, which the university ‎is working to support with scientific and technical ‎capabilities to become one of the important scientific and ‎research centres in the region. This cooperation comes ‎within the partnership between the centre and the ‎college. ‎ Professor Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for ‎Research, UAEU, explained that the university is ‎working to emphasise international cooperation with ‎prestigious research centers in national trends, which ‎enhances the position of the UAEU Center for Public ‎Policy and Leadership regionally and internationally.

Lee ‎Kuan School of Public Policy is one of the largest and most ‎prestigious colleges specialised in public policy in Asia, ‎which in turn will help in strengthening the role of the ‎centre and its vision of leadership and excellence.

He also said that this cooperation seeks to build national ‎skills in important topics that contribute to enhancing the ‎global reputation of the UAE University and making it an ‎important centre in transferring and building knowledge. ‎ The cooperation aims to identify opportunities for the ‎exchange of faculty members and researchers between the ‎university and Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, as well as organise and ‎conduct executive programmes appropriate to the market in ‎the Arabian Gulf region. It also seeks to organise joint ‎executive programmes between the UAE and Singapore, and joint events‏.‏ Associate Professor Francesco Mancini, Vice Dean, ‎‎Executive Education, Lee Kuan Yew School of ‎Public Policy, said, ‎‎"The Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy’s ‎Executive Education is delighted to sign a ‎memorandum of understanding to start a ‎partnership with the UAE University. We look ‎forward to working together and enhance our two ‎institutions’ relations with joint education ‎programmes and academic activities."‎