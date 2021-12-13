- Home
UAEU’s Comprehensive Strategy For Innovation Prepares It To serve Nation In Next 50 Years: Zaki Nusseibeh
Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:45 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), presented the proposed strategy for research and innovation during a discussion forum hosted by the university at the Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Chancellor opened his remarks by underlining the original and enduring objective of the university’s foundation.
He said, "The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan wished to create a national academic institution that offers programmes and specialisations meeting the aspirations of all wishing to pursue higher education.
The 'university of the future' provides an education that keeps pace with rapid societal change using modern curricula and the latest pedagogical methods. It serves as a hub of cultural and intellectual leadership in the nation, the region and the international scene.
Its graduates are prepared to international standards, meet the needs of employers, and go on to serve as leaders, with creativity and innovation, in the public and private sectors." Nusseibeh called attention to the fundamental importance of education to sustainable and comprehensive national development and praised the government for clarifying its vision in this respect.
He said, "The best investment a nation can make is to invest in its people.
The nation’s investments in education build solid foundations for the UAE’s ambitions in the next fifty years. The UAEU has these ambitions firmly in its focus as it advances towards its goal to serve the future needs of leadership, industry, and society." In conclusion, the Chancellor stated, "Our research programmes advance with the latest scientific technologies and support innovation in Space.
Our graduates are highly qualified, with technical and professional skills of the highest nature." Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, UAEU Associate Provost for Research, explained that the UAEU’s Research and Innovation Strategy 2023 - 2026 would secure the university’s reputation as a research-intensive university of international standards and global foundations.
It has also been carefully aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071 Strategy. It is rooted in the National Innovation Strategy 2015, the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation 2018, Abu Dhabi’s priorities for 2020, and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
During his presentation of the university’s current achievements with patents, research outputs, and receipt of internal and external research grants, Dr. Murad noted that 68 percent of its research projects involve international partnerships with other universities and scientific institutions.