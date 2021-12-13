UrduPoint.com

UAEU’s Comprehensive Strategy For Innovation Prepares It To ‎serve Nation In Next 50 Years: Zaki Nusseibeh‎

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation prepares it to ‎serve nation in next 50 years: Zaki Nusseibeh‎

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and ‎Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), presented the proposed strategy for research and innovation during a discussion forum hosted by the ‎university at the Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.‎ The Chancellor opened his remarks by underlining the original and enduring objective of the university’s foundation.

He said, "The late Sheikh ‎Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan wished to create a national academic institution that offers programmes and specialisations meeting the aspirations of all wishing ‎to pursue higher education.

The 'university of the future' provides an education that keeps pace with rapid societal change ‎using modern curricula and the latest pedagogical methods. It serves as a hub of cultural and intellectual leadership in the nation, ‎the region and the international scene.

Its graduates are prepared to international standards, meet the needs of employers, and go on ‎to serve as leaders, with creativity and innovation, in the public and private sectors."‎ Nusseibeh called attention to the fundamental importance of education to sustainable and comprehensive national development ‎and praised the government for clarifying its vision in this respect.

He said, "The best investment a nation can make is to invest in ‎its people.

The nation’s investments in education build solid foundations for the UAE’s ambitions in the next fifty years. The UAEU ‎has these ambitions firmly in its focus as it advances towards its goal to serve the future needs of leadership, industry, and society."‎ In conclusion, the Chancellor stated, "Our research programmes advance with the latest scientific technologies and support innovation in Space.

Our ‎graduates are highly qualified, with technical and professional skills of the highest nature."‎ Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, UAEU Associate Provost for Research, explained that the UAEU’s Research and Innovation Strategy 2023 - ‎‎2026 would secure the university’s reputation as a research-intensive university of international standards and global foundations.

It has ‎also been carefully aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071 Strategy. It is rooted in the National Innovation Strategy 2015, the ‎National Strategy for Advanced Innovation 2018, Abu Dhabi’s priorities for 2020, and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development ‎Goals.

During his presentation of the university’s current achievements with patents, research outputs, and receipt of internal and ‎external research grants, Dr. Murad noted that 68 percent of its research projects involve international partnerships with other universities ‎and scientific institutions.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Hub 2015 2018 2020 All Government Industry Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

40 seconds ago
 UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Cove ..

UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Coverage Day

16 minutes ago
 UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encoura ..

UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encouraging investments, innovation i ..

31 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Exec ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Executive Director of World Bank G ..

46 minutes ago
 Indonesian President Meets With Russia's Patrushev ..

Indonesian President Meets With Russia's Patrushev in Jakarta - Russian Security ..

25 seconds ago
 Traders' delegation meets DIG Shaheed Benazirabad

Traders' delegation meets DIG Shaheed Benazirabad

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.