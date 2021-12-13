AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and ‎Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), presented the proposed strategy for research and innovation during a discussion forum hosted by the ‎university at the Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.‎ The Chancellor opened his remarks by underlining the original and enduring objective of the university’s foundation.

He said, "The late Sheikh ‎Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan wished to create a national academic institution that offers programmes and specialisations meeting the aspirations of all wishing ‎to pursue higher education.

The 'university of the future' provides an education that keeps pace with rapid societal change ‎using modern curricula and the latest pedagogical methods. It serves as a hub of cultural and intellectual leadership in the nation, ‎the region and the international scene.

Its graduates are prepared to international standards, meet the needs of employers, and go on ‎to serve as leaders, with creativity and innovation, in the public and private sectors."‎ Nusseibeh called attention to the fundamental importance of education to sustainable and comprehensive national development ‎and praised the government for clarifying its vision in this respect.

He said, "The best investment a nation can make is to invest in ‎its people.

The nation’s investments in education build solid foundations for the UAE’s ambitions in the next fifty years. The UAEU ‎has these ambitions firmly in its focus as it advances towards its goal to serve the future needs of leadership, industry, and society."‎ In conclusion, the Chancellor stated, "Our research programmes advance with the latest scientific technologies and support innovation in Space.

Our ‎graduates are highly qualified, with technical and professional skills of the highest nature."‎ Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, UAEU Associate Provost for Research, explained that the UAEU’s Research and Innovation Strategy 2023 - ‎‎2026 would secure the university’s reputation as a research-intensive university of international standards and global foundations.

It has ‎also been carefully aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071 Strategy. It is rooted in the National Innovation Strategy 2015, the ‎National Strategy for Advanced Innovation 2018, Abu Dhabi’s priorities for 2020, and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development ‎Goals.

During his presentation of the university’s current achievements with patents, research outputs, and receipt of internal and ‎external research grants, Dr. Murad noted that 68 percent of its research projects involve international partnerships with other universities ‎and scientific institutions.