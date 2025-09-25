UAHR Showcases UAE's Role In Human Rights At UN Council
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 12:45 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR), chaired by Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, strengthened its international presence during the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva with a series of initiatives that included delivering 46 statements – 25 written and 21 oral – and hosting international seminars and exhibitions.
The association launched the fourth edition of the Emirates Magazine for Human Rights in Arabic, English and French, along with a supplement featuring children’s drawings on peace and tolerance. It also unveiled its new official website to expand its digital presence.
In its statements, the UAHR highlighted the UAE’s role in advancing global human rights and development priorities, including protection of civilians in armed conflict, the right to food and sustainable development, combating terrorism and human trafficking, workers’ rights, gender equality, child and People of Determination rights, health and education, social justice, water governance, climate action, and the use of digital innovation and AI.
It also organised a seminar at the Geneva Press Club titled “Human Rights in the UAE: The Journey and the Leadership”, underscoring the country’s approach to tolerance and rights protection. A second seminar will be held on “The Crisis of Multilateralism and the Imperative of Protection - Human Rights in the Contexts of Armed Conflicts," with participation from international organisations accredited to the UN.
In addition, the association is hosting three exhibitions on privacy and protection in the digital world, the UAE's humanitarian efforts worldwide, and human rights in the UAE.
