Open Menu

UAHR Showcases UAE's Role In Human Rights At UN Council

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 12:45 PM

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR), chaired by Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, strengthened its international presence during the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva with a series of initiatives that included delivering 46 statements – 25 written and 21 oral – and hosting international seminars and exhibitions.

The association launched the fourth edition of the Emirates Magazine for Human Rights in Arabic, English and French, along with a supplement featuring children’s drawings on peace and tolerance. It also unveiled its new official website to expand its digital presence.

In its statements, the UAHR highlighted the UAE’s role in advancing global human rights and development priorities, including protection of civilians in armed conflict, the right to food and sustainable development, combating terrorism and human trafficking, workers’ rights, gender equality, child and People of Determination rights, health and education, social justice, water governance, climate action, and the use of digital innovation and AI.

It also organised a seminar at the Geneva Press Club titled “Human Rights in the UAE: The Journey and the Leadership”, underscoring the country’s approach to tolerance and rights protection. A second seminar will be held on “The Crisis of Multilateralism and the Imperative of Protection - Human Rights in the Contexts of Armed Conflicts," with participation from international organisations accredited to the UN.

In addition, the association is hosting three exhibitions on privacy and protection in the digital world, the UAE's humanitarian efforts worldwide, and human rights in the UAE.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Water UAE Oral Geneva From Arab

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

12 minutes ago
 Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.

Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.

24 minutes ago
 TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaom ..

TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..

47 minutes ago
 With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Y ..

With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro in New York

2 hours ago
Over 100 countries announce new national climate a ..

Over 100 countries announce new national climate action plans at high-level summ ..

2 hours ago
 Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittance ..

Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights mo ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights modernity as key to preserving h ..

2 hours ago
 Drones disrupt flights at second Danish airport in ..

Drones disrupt flights at second Danish airport in week

2 hours ago
 AI must not decide humanity’s fate, UN chief war ..

AI must not decide humanity’s fate, UN chief warns

3 hours ago
 Seoul, Washington discuss details of $350 billion ..

Seoul, Washington discuss details of $350 billion investment plan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East