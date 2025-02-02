UAQ Chamber’s Exports Surpass AED15.1 Billion In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 04:15 PM
UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry recorded exceptional achievements in 2024, with the value of its members' exports and re-exports exceeding AED15.1 billion, marking a 399 percent growth compared to 2023.
These accomplishments reflect the steady economic growth in Umm Al Qaiwain and its efforts to enhance economic diversification and establish itself as a leading investment destination in the region.
Food products, insulation materials, paper, and chemicals topped the list of exported and re-exported goods by the chamber’s members last year. The main importing countries included Saudi Arabia, the United States, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq, highlighting the diversity of target markets and the increasing demand for products from Umm Al Qaiwain.
According to UAQ Chamber, the total number of commercial and industrial certificates of origin issued in 2024 reached 29,181.
The chamber affirmed that the significant growth in exports last year is a testament to its ongoing efforts to strengthen and support the local economy.
Chamber statistics indicate that exports are expected to exceed AED25 billion in 2025. The chamber aims to further boost these figures by expanding its trade network with various countries and attracting more foreign direct investments, ensuring continued growth and economic leaps in the coming years.
In this regard, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain,, issued Law No. 1 of 2024 in January, restructuring the Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber. This move aligns with the emirate’s broader strategy to enhance its investment sector, strengthen its economic role, develop industries, and foster new and promising economic sectors while attracting diverse investments.
