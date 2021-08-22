UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, has issues Executive Council Resolution No.

(5) of 2021 on facilitating the activities of the General Secretariat of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council.

Under the resolution, Mohammed Suroor Al Naqbi, Director of Government Performance and Excellence, General Secretariat of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, will undertake the duties of managing and facilitating the activities of General Secretariat, in addition to his current duties, until further notice.