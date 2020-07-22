UrduPoint.com
UAQ Crown Prince Issues Resolution On Department Of Urban Planning In The Emirate

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAQ Crown Prince issues Resolution on Department of Urban Planning in the Emirate

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, has issued a resolution pertaining to the Department of Urban Planning in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Resolution stipulates that Jamal Hassan Al Shehhi shall be assigned as the Deputy Director-General of the Department.

