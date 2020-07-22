UAQ Crown Prince issues Resolution on Department of Urban Planning in the Emirate

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, has issued a resolution pertaining to the Department of Urban Planning in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Resolution stipulates that Jamal Hassan Al Shehhi shall be assigned as the Deputy Director-General of the Department.