UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Department Of Tourism And Antiquities Restores Al Amir School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores Al Amir School

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The Umm Al Qaiwain Department of Tourism and Antiquities has begun restoring the Al Ameer School in Old Umm Al Qaiwain, as part of a project entitled "Revitalising the Historic Area of Umm Al Qaiwain," which comprises historic buildings, dating back to over 200 years.

The department stressed that the school, which is located in Freej Al Khor, will be restored, using the same construction materials, to match its original design.

The first to be established in the emirate, the school was built by the Kuwaiti government during the reign of Amir Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabbah in 1959.

The restoration project is a unique opportunity to promote the history and development of the emirate and its people, and will welcome visitors wishing to explore the aspects, it added.

The department aims to preserve the cultural heritage of Old Umm Al Qaiwain and establish it as a popular tourist destination in the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Salem Same Government

Recent Stories

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

21 minutes ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

2 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.