UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores Al Amir School

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The Umm Al Qaiwain Department of Tourism and Antiquities has begun restoring the Al Ameer School in Old Umm Al Qaiwain, as part of a project entitled "Revitalising the Historic Area of Umm Al Qaiwain," which comprises historic buildings, dating back to over 200 years.

The department stressed that the school, which is located in Freej Al Khor, will be restored, using the same construction materials, to match its original design.

The first to be established in the emirate, the school was built by the Kuwaiti government during the reign of Amir Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabbah in 1959.

The restoration project is a unique opportunity to promote the history and development of the emirate and its people, and will welcome visitors wishing to explore the aspects, it added.

The department aims to preserve the cultural heritage of Old Umm Al Qaiwain and establish it as a popular tourist destination in the UAE.