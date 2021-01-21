UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasures

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council issued a circular to all government authorities in the emirate on the amendments to the COVID-19 countermeasures, which will take effect starting Sunday, 24th January, 2021.

As per the circular, all employees of the Umm Al Qaiwain Government are mandated to undergo a PCR test every seven days at their personal expense, except for employees who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who have medical reports or certificates approved by national health authorities confirming that they cannot take the vaccine due to health reasons have to get tested every seven days as well but at the government’s expense.

The development goes in line with the UAE government's efforts to curb the virus, mitigate its fallout and ensure public health and safety.