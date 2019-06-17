UrduPoint.com
UAQ Government Annual Meetings Archetype For Knowledge Exchange, Capacity Building: Al Gergawi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, has said the first Umm Al Qaiwain Government annual meetings are an archetype for cooperation, knowledge exchange and capacity building.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Gergawi said that H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, chaired the meetings and launched various initiatives, such as the "Smart Government Initiative," which will benefit local residents.

The meetings are being held under the framework of Federal and local government integration, he added while noting that the joint cooperation between government authorities began a year ago in the areas of services, strategies, capacity building and organisational structures.

The meetings also discussed ways of exchanging knowledge and expertise, by creating new official channels to improve government work and achieve the goals of the UAE 2021 Vision and the UAQ 2021 Vision.

They also addressed the issues of investment, tourism and future services, and declared the launch of three related initiatives. The first initiative aims to develop the emirate’s hotel sector, the second aims to make the emirate an attractive tourism destination, and the third aims to document and preserve historic sites.

Two investment initiatives were launched during the meetings, which are the creation of the Umm Al Qaiwain Investment and Development Authority and a business incubator. Three future services initiatives were also announced, including the establishment of a unified call centre, the digital transformation of services, and the lunch of a services centre in Falaj Al Mualla.

